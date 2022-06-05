Count Brooks Amy among Teche Area saltwater fishermen whose blood pressure starts rising the first week of June in anticipation of an ultra- popular fishing rodeo at Cypremort Point.
Amy has another reason to excited and anxious for the 69th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo on Fourth of July Weekend. He’s the new fishing rodeo chairman, replacing Josh St. Germain.
It’s Amy’s first year as chairman and it’s his first year as a member of the IR&GC, a nonprofit conservation group in Iberia Parish. He has fished many of the previous fishing rodeos.
“I actually got behind the scenes to see what goes on. It’s more work than people expect. It’s a great group of men and women that put this together for everybody. They take a lot of pride in what they do,” Amy said Thursday afternoon.
“I’m just really excited. I hope we have a good turnout and a lot of people show up for a good time. It’s for a good cause.”
The skipper of Fish Karma, a 24-foot long Blue Wave, said he plans to fish the three-day holiday weekend event again in the Inside Division. His crew will be missing one of its regulars, Jacob Fisher, but includes Amy’s son, Hayden Amy, and his father, Perry Scott.
“It’s just me, Hayden and dad. I don’t think we’ll fish as hard as we usually do. We want to enjoy the activities and have more of a family weekend,” he said, noting there are more activities than usual planned for the upcoming event.
The past two fishing rodeos were challenging enough considering the coronavirus-related issues everyone had to deal with in 2020 and 2021. There’s another bull in the china shop this year.
“I think we’ll have an OK turnout this year. I think people will come out. Maybe less,” particularly in the Offshore Division, Amy said, due to already high and rising fuel prices in the heart of Cajun Country and across the U.S.
However, he said in the same breath, “Three-to-four boats have committed to fishing right now (in the Offshore Division) … As long as it (cost of fuel) doesn’t go crazy in the next month.”
To be sure, IR&GC board members made a prudent decision that should be welcomed by all. They voted to schedule the tournament Friday-Sunday, July 1-3, so everyone could be home for Fourth of July festivities on Monday.
“We figured being off that Monday would give everybody (IR&GC officials, anglers and fishing rodeo-goers) time to recuperate and enjoy the holiday,” Amy said.
First things first. Make plans to attend the free Anglers Supper scheduled for June 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Lydia American Legion Hall. Amy emphasized it is the only time Calcutta tickets will be sold for the 69th IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
There will be a raffle and door prizes distributed to the lucky anglers who attend the supper. What’s to eat? Amy said Korie LeBlanc, a long-time IR&GC board member, will prepare the meal — crawfish fettuccine, French bread and salad.
The fishing rodeo gets underway at 12:01 a.m. July 1, a Friday, and ends two days later at 1 p.m. The two digital scales — one for smaller fish, the other for the bigger fish — at fishing rodeo headquarters will be open from 3-6 p.m. Friday and again on Saturday. The scales open at 10 a.m. Sunday and close for good at 1 p.m.
First-day extracurricular activities include a Seth Boudreaux Karaoke session as well as a Corn Hole Tournament, which is a pretty neat idea. The events will be held after 6 p.m.
“It’s an idea somebody threw out there at one of the meetings,” Amy said about the Corn Hole Tournament, which will have an entry fee of $40 per two-man team.
After the scales close Saturday, country musician Rory Suire is scheduled to play from 6-8 p.m. Amy said no fishing rodeo tickets will be sold after noon Saturday.
Day 3, the day that acts like a magnet bringing dozens of people together under and around the pavilion, features live music by Cliff Bernard from 1-3 p.m.
After the trophies, plaques and winner’s checks for first-, second- and third-place fish have been handed out on the third and final day, the crowd can dance to the music from a local group, The Bad Boys. The band includes past IR&GC president and former fishing rodeo chairman Chad LeBlanc of New Iberia, who also fishes the event start to finish with his family.
