Mike Walker was regarded as a good neighbor, an avid outdoorsman, a golfer and dedicated biologist while he lived here in New Iberia.
He’s still a good neighbor, heck, a Good Samaritan, and an outdoorsman who absolutely loves to play golf at Cypress Bend Resort at Toledo, where he built a home on the shoreline and moved after retiring Jan. 30, 2014, as District 9 Inland Fisheries Biologist Manager for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Walker and his wife, Robin Turner Walker, watched their two sons, John and Joey, grow up here, play sports, including soccer, which they loved, and graduate from New Iberia Senior High.
Good Samaritan? Oh, yes, Walker found a needle in a haystack. Well, that’s a bit of an exaggeration but what happened March 26 still is an amazing story that was posted on his Facebook page at 8:49 p.m.
Walker was at the pro shop earlier that day. A woman called the pro shop to say she dropped a cell phone out of a helicopter at 1,000 feet and sent a screenshot of where it was located.
He went into the woods, entered the GPS coordinates in his cell phone and tracked it down.
“It was making a noise that I could barely hear until I got to within about 10 feet,” he wrote.
Walker talked about the find Wednesday night from his lake home near Many. He said the woman, who he believed to be from the Dallas-Forth Worth Area, apparently called the pro shop from a borrowed phone.
The pro shop manager, Eric Casper, asked if he wanted to search for it and he agreed.
“I said, ‘Sure. I don’t mind walking in the woods,’” Walker said.
He drove a golf cart to the heavily wooded area near No.18, the hole between the lake and the hotel. He could see the latter on the screenshot, he said.
After walking in the woods, he said, “I called her and told her I’m pretty sure I’m close.’ She said, ‘Let me send you the GPS coordinates.’ ”
When Walker thought he was closer, he called her again and said he didn’t see it.
“She said she would have it make a noise,” he said.
However, the “white noise” from motorboats and gas-powered golf carts made it difficult to hear, he said. He walked 10- to 15-feet, he said, then heard the beeping like heavy equipment or a truck backing up and found it.
“I was amazed it wasn’t damaged,” he said.
The woman was grateful he found it and offered reward money that, typically, he refused. Casper, boxed the cell phone and shipped it to her via UPS.
How does a cell phone fall 1,000 feet from a helicopter? Walker isn’t certain but theorizes perhaps she leaned out to take a photo.
Malcolm Crochet of Loreauville, who along with Walker following Hurricane Andrew in 1992 coordinated a release of adult bass after a massive fish kill in Lake Fausse Pointe, commented on the post and wrote, “Wow that’s one lucky lady and you’re one really nice guy Mike!”
Crochet’s wife, Vickie L. Crochet, wrote, “Well, ain’t that something (smiley face Emoji) awesome (clapping and thumbs up Emojis).”
Geneva Stubbs Savant of Westlake wrote, “Wow! So thankful for people like you. Some people store everything on their phones. What a wonderful blessing!”
By the way, Walker sank a hole-in-one on March 24 on No.17 at Cypress Bend Resort, two days before he hunted down the woman’s cell phone. The Westlake native and McNeese State University graduate is a cat lover, as is the missus, a gooood sac-a-lait (crappie or white perch up there) fisherman, a hunter, and very, very proud to be a former U.S. Marine.
Cell phones have a way of parting with their owners anywhere, particularly outdoors.
Evelyn Doucet commented on Walker’s post and said hers fell out of her pocket while Ziplining across the Grand Canyon. It was found and mailed back to her in pretty darned good shape, she wrote, noting it had one little chip next to the corner of the screen.
“I was so excited to get it back because I had all my vacation pictures on it and not backed up,” Doucet wrote.
Janette Williams Gandy posted that she was with a group that found a college student’s cell phone in the ocean in about 3 feet of water. They dried it out and it still worked. The college student got the call he probably never expected to get.
“He had lost it three weeks earlier on a trip to the beach with his friends. Crazy!” Gandy wrote.
