Hebert’s 4.05-pounder paces team to victory in CBH tourney

MYETTE POINT — Around lunchtime March 6, a big bass bit and sealed a first-place finish in a Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament out of Myette Point Boat Landing.
New Iberian Marlin Hebert hooked it and reeled it in to cull a bass he caught earlier in the day while fishing Lake Fausse Pointe, far from the boat landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. That 4.05-pound bass anchored the five-fish limit he weighed in at 10.97 pounds.
Hebert, 52, and his tournament partner, Lee Porrier of Scott, needed every fraction of an ounce to finish ahead of the runner-up team of Keith Altazin and Doyle Louviere. Altazin and Louviere’s limit weighed 10.57 pounds.
“That put me over the top of second place. That was exciting right there. They (other bass club members) were saying at the weigh-in ‘Alty’ and Doyle had 10, 11 pounds. We were nervous,” Hebert said.
Three of the boats in the seven-boat field ran from the Atchafalaya Basin to Lake Fausse Pointe. Hebert was the only one who returned with a limit after starting out in Grand Avoyelles Cove, where the winning team put four keepers in the livewell.
“Then we went to Texaco Field for the rest of the day. All four of those bass were culled,” he said.
He caught their second-biggest bass, a 2 ¾-pounder, on a plastic frog in a hole in a mat of hyacinths in front of a cypress tree, he said.
Joey Trahan, who kept his spot atop the point standings, and Robbie Mayer finished third with 9.58 pounds.