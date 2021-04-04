ZWOLLE — Louisiana Bass Anglers Travis Harmon and Terry Scott had the answer for the bass club’s first tournament March 19 at Toledo Bend. Al Falcon and his guest, Bob Cole, had the biggest bass that day and the winning five-bass limit March 20 on the lake shared by Louisiana and Texas.
The Teche Area’s largest active bass club took its annual swing for back-to-back out-of-town tournaments the next-to-last weekend of March. Twenty-three boats took their best shot at the nationally recognized fishery and weathered a cold front.
Falcon, of Broussard, and Cole, his guest who lives in Duson, came back that Friday afternoon with an 8.11-pound “hawg” but had only three smaller keepers to go with it. Cole caught the big bass on his fourth or fifth cast on a white Terminator spinnerbait, the old T1 titanium model.
“To be honest, it happened relatively quickly. All I heard him say was, ‘You’re going to have to lip this one.’ He didn’t fight long. He swam right to the boat. I was laying down on the front deck and just lipped it and brought it in,” Falcon said, still somewhat incredulous. “He pulled it to the side of the boat. So … he doesn’t believe in nets at all. I lipped it. He said, ‘Put it in the left side of the livewell.’ He never looked at it.
“All day long he thought he caught, like, a 6-pounder. I was like, ‘Holy smoke. This thing is huge.’ He never looked at the fish. I told him, I said, ‘It looked bigger than that to me.’ He fishes a lot at Toledo Bend and catches big ones.”
Cole, a former member of the Louisiana Bass Cats, said his personal best at Toledo Bend is a 10.1 caught in the mid-2010s. He didn’t get a good look at the 8-pound class bass, he said.
Noting he has fished Toledo Bend since the early 1970s, Cole said he went to a rocky shoreline on the Louisiana side below Pendleton Bridge where bass often stage in 3- to 7-foot depths before moving into a creek to spawn.
“It’s a spot I’ve had for years and years. I usually fish it for only 20, 30 minutes in the morning,” he said.
Falcon, who fishes with the Bullet Bass Club and Louisiana Bass Anglers, and Cole, who both work at Stuller Jewelry, the former as a systems operations specialist and the latter as a/c and refrigeration manager, were unable to add to the anchor.
“I was really disappointed in the day we had Friday — catching that fish but struggling the rest of the day,” he said.
Taking that and dropping water temps into consideration, Cole decided to “run some new water” at some of his old hotspots on Saturday. Sure, he said, they stopped at his morning hotspot and caught a few small keepers but then headed to the Texas side to pick off bass on moving baits, mostly spinnerbaits, before finishing in Housen Bay.
They came back with an unbeatable limit weighing 14.27 pounds.
Harmon, of Lafayette, a Franklin native, and Scott, who lives in Morgan City, both joined the bass club in its inaugural year. They had the right bites to dominate the competition on Friday. Their five-bass, 18.81-pound limit the first day was anchored by 5- and 4-pound bass Harmon caught in a 10-minute span in a cove on the Texas side below Pendleton Bridge.
They caught on a bladed jig around docks in the cove. He switched to a Strike King Rage Swimmer swimbait with an underspin to boat the bigger bass and the two-man team had its limit before 9:30 a.m. However, they didn’t upgrade after that despite catching three more keepers.
“It was a good feeling but a bad feeling when you can’t get anything after that. Sunday we went out and did the same thing and caught one fish and it was too small,” Harmon said.
Two other bass club anglers had two days of consistent bassin’ at Toledo Bend.
Defending Louisiana Bass Angler AOY Dicky Fitzgerald and Bubbie Lopez finished runner-up both days on the sprawling border lake. They checked in with 16.07 pounds, including a 5.70-pounder, the first day and came back the second day with 11.36 pounds.