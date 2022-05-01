CYPREMORT POINT — With all respect to the family-friendly version of an old, popular song, three New Iberia redfish fishermen could have sang “Hail, hail, the gang’s all here” after April 23.
Their trio was whole again as a crew that day for the second Southcentral Fishing Association tournament of 2022. Keo Khamphilavong, Craig Landry and Randy Migues were together for the first time in about a year and it showed when they won the tournament with three special “slot” redfish weighing 10.70 pounds worth $350.
“It was nice. Randy didn’t fish with us last year at all. He had back surgery. He’s better, though,” Khamphilavong, skipper of his 24-foot long Blazer Bay, said after winning the tournament.
Ten boats fished the event that started at 6 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m. at Quintana Canal Boat Landing. Brooks Amy, SFA first-year director, deemed it a “draw” tournament and added a twist with a three-fish limit instead of the usual two.
The “draw” for the high end for eligible “slot” size was 22 inches. Usually, it’s 16 inches to 27 inches.
Migues caught a redfish on his first cast and that set the tone for the rest of the day.
“I like the draw. It gives everybody a fair shake. Not everybody fishes for big fish,” Khamphilavong said.
“Most of the fish we caught were 19 to 20 inches, like cookie cutters. Those suckers were everywhere. We caught a bunch of fish.
“Usually, we fish certain areas. We got lucky and caught them. We made four stops and caught fish at every stop we made.”
Second place and $200 went to Glenn St. Germain, his son, Josh St. Germain, his grandson, Noah St. Germain, and their friend Josh Napier with three redfish at 9.25 pounds.
Caleb Evans, Stephen Guilbeau and Cody Hass finished third with 8.75 pounds for $100.
Matt Migues was fourth with 8.15 pounds worth $80.
Amy, his father, Perry Scott, his son, Hayden Amy, and fishing buddy Jacob Fisher were fifth with 7.05 pounds for $70.
The SFA lightened it up for a special Calcutta payout for the redfish with most spots. The St. Germains and Napier boasted that prized redfish, one with seven spots, and won $140.
The winning crew caught its fish in and around Marsh Island on shrimp on a ¼-ounce jighead under a Four Horsemen Popping Cork for Khamphilavong and Migues. Landry did just fine with his “little snap on orange one. He’ll catch his share,” the skipper said.
Their best three redfish inside the “draw” slot were all; 21-plus inches long, just under the 22-inch slot for the tournament.
“We figured we were going to place. We didn’t know we were going to win,” Khamphilavong said.
“Well, I’m glad we have one under our belt,” he said, looking forward to the next tournament scheduled for May 21. They missed the first tournament of the year on March 26.
There are five tournaments on the schedule this year. The SFA Classic is scheduled for Aug. 20.
SFA membership costs $25 per adult and $10 for boys and girls 15 and under.
Tournament fee is $100 per boat (maximum of five anglers per boat). Registration is on the morning of each tournament, stopping at 5:50 a.m.
Tournament hours for the first event are 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information about joining the SFA, call Amy at 316-8175 or email him at sfadirector42@yahoo.com.