LOREAUVILLE — Two long-time bass fishing buddies were more than ready to fish the fifth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series at Lake Fausse Pointe.
Only one thing was lacking as 24 tournament boats took off for the 5:30 p.m. start Wednesday. A destination.
“We didn’t decide till the last minute where we were going … pretty much as we were running down Teche Lake Canal,” Dicky Fitzgerald of Charenton said.
Bubbie Lopez of Centerville had an idea where to go and it paid off, by the hardest, when they capitalized on only three bites. They decided to fish main lake cypress trees, despite a fast rise from heavy rainfall the previous two days.
Lopez said, “I thought everybody’s going around Sandy Cove. Let’s do something different this time.”
“We took a chance and went and it worked out, you know? We stumbled on three,” Fitzgerald said.
Those three bass weighed an unbeatable 5.68 pounds and netted a first-place payday of $540 after the 8:10 p.m. weigh-in under the pavilion at Marsh Field Boat Landing. Their three-fish limit was anchored by Fitzgerald’s 2.70-pounder, the third and last bass that bit for them.
Jimmy Blanchard and Brodie Fredieu finished second with three bass weighing 5.09 pounds worth $324.
Defending WN Hawg Fights BTS Angler(s) of the Year Braxton Resweber and Austin Theriot were third with three bass weighing 4.90 pounds for $216.
The biggest bass of the evening was caught by Johnny Hester, who fished with Jerry Marcotte.
Hester’s bass weighed 3.94 pounds worth $120.
Lopez, a production lead operator for Perdido Energy LLC, said the winners didn’t prefish the lake before the tournament. He just figured the cypress trees would be a go-to spot.
“This time of year fish are always getting in the trees. It’s always a little cooler in the shade,” he said.
Each of the anglers caught a keeper bass early in the evening, Lopez on a june bug Zoom Super Hog and Fitzgerald on a watermelon/red Reaction Lures Sweet Beaver.
“We got the first two good ones kind of quick. Then we went through a little dry spell till Dicky caught the biggest bass,” Lopez said.
Fitzgerald, who owns a State Farm Agency in Morgan City, said he cast a green pumpkin Spro Popping Frog. The retrieve past a cypress tree was interrupted by their biggest bass.
“I threw a popping frog and it ate it,” he said.
That bass was the third and last bass to go into the livewell of Fitzgerald’s 22-foot long Sportsman Fab aluminum bass boat powered by a 300-h.p.
“We were just happy to have three fish,” Lopez said.
Fitzgerald agreed and said winning the event was the farthest thing from their mind.
They’ll take it.
“It always feels good when I win, especially fishing against all these good guys who know the lake better than we do. That’s my first time fishing the lake this year,” Lopez said.
The next WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament is scheduled to be held June 8 at Henderson Lake out of Cypress Cove Landing. Entry fee is $60 per boat and must be paid that day before 5 p.m.
For more information on the evening circuit call Mike Sinitiere at (337) 321-1178.