CYPREMORT POINT — Jacob Fisher had the right touch, the right cast at the right time to catch the right redfish on a windy, ultra-slow day of fishing May 21.
The right one? Definitely. The St. Martinville angler’s 8.4-pound redfish was the biggest redfish of the Southcentral Fishing Association’s third tournament of 2022 and one of only five “slot” redfish hauled aboard Fish Karma, a 24-foot long Blue Wave skippered by his friend, Brooks Amy of Broussard, formerly of New Iberia.
That 26½-inch redfish, just the right size for a “slot” tournament calling for 16- to 27-inch long redfish, won the Calcutta pot of $120 but, more importantly, paired with a smaller “slot” redfish, propelled Fish Karma to a first-place finish in the 10-boat field that fished out of Quintana Canal Boat Landing. The winner’s two-fish limit weighed 11.45 pounds worth $360.
The tournament’s runner-up spot and $200 went to Keo Khampvilavong and Craig Landry who came back with two “slot” redfish weighing 8.45 pounds. Khamphilavong, Landry and Randy Migues won the second tournament of the year April 23.
Tyler Tarbutton, Daniel Price and Chaise Kendrick finished third with their pair of “slot” redfish tipping the electronic scale to 7.50 pounds for $100.
Fourth-place and $80 went to Milton Davis, Dusty Davis, Layne Davis and Jonathan Rush, whose two “slots” weighed 6.75 pounds.
Josh Napier, Glenn St. Germain and Brian Napier captured the fifth and final payout spot with two “slot” redfish weighing 5.25 pounds worth $70. They won the first SFA tournament held on March 26.
“It was tough. It looks like it was tough for everybody. Between the wind and muddy water out there, it was pretty brutal,” Amy said after the recent tournament.
Fisher’s 8.4-pounder was a pleasant surprise, he said, noting his father and crew member, Perry Scott, agreed it appeared to be a lost soul that Saturday.
“That was the only big one we caught all day. We were very excited. Dad said he must have got beat up and kicked out of the pack. He was by himself,” Amy said with a chuckle.
“Everything was scattered out. We didn’t get ‘on ’em. We happened to pass a bait in front of his face and he snatched it. We had one 26 ½ inches and four that were 20 to 22 inches.”
That right bite for Fisher came around 8:30 a.m. along the north shoreline of Marsh Island near Bird Island Bayou. They fished near that shoreline all day before weigh-in at 3 p.m.
“We stayed out on the north shore to try to stay out of the wind and try to stay out of the waves,” said Amy, 43-year-old owner of Overhead Door Co. of Lafayette who was born and raised in New Iberia.
The winning crew fished the SFA’s third tournament without a regular crew member, Amy’s son, Hayden. The youngster opted to get in some golf swings to hone his game for an upcoming tournament, according to his father.
“We’re so used to having him with us. It was different,” hAmye said, adding his son was “excited” and proud of the winning team.
The fourth of five SFA regular-season tournament is scheduled to be held June 18. The SFA Classic is scheduled for Aug. 20.
SFA membership costs $25 per adult and $10 for boys and girls 15 and under.
Tournament fee is $100 per boat (maximum of five anglers per boat).
Registration is on the morning of each tournament, stopping at 5:50 a.m.
For more information about joining the SFA, call Amy at 316-8175 or email him at sfadirector42@yahoo.com.