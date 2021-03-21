Father-son team ready to defend AOY against formidable field in Hawg Fights

Acadiana bass anglers by the dozens enjoy a break in the work week to fish a highly competitive evening bass tournament that’s about to start every other week in and around the Atchafalaya Basin.
The Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contests are oh-so welcome.
“I think it (the format) is a little more exciting than a normal tournament as far as executing on every bite. I think that makes it a little more fun,” New Iberian Jacob Shoopman said Thursday morning, less than a week before the WN Hawg Fights BTS opener Wednesday at Lake Fausse Pointe out of Marsh Field Boat Landing.
Jacob, lead merchandiser for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United, and his father, Don Shoopman, also of New Iberia, are ready, more or less, to start defense of the circuit’s prestigious Angler(s) of the Year title they won in 2020.
Their ultimate goal?
“It’s just to enjoy myself and have fun. That’s always been my goal every season, to have fun,” Jacob said.
Problem is, they are boatless currently, just as the team was going into the last tournament of 2020. They fished in a borrowed boat and got the job done for AOY.
“Fortunately, we have good friends who loaned us a boat,” he said.
The defending champs haven’t been able to fish much and probably won’t be able to prefish. Jacob is prepared for that possibility.
“I feel like we’ve fished the lake enough this time of year that we know what to do,” he said.
Entry fee is $60 per boat. The entry fee must be paid before 5 p.m. at the site the day of the tournament.
After Wednesday, WN Hawg Fight BTS tournaments are April 7, April 21; May 5; May 19; June 2; June 16th; June 30; July 14; July 28; Aug. 11, and Aug. 25. The WN Hawg Fight BTS Classic is set for Sept. 12, a Sunday. Anglers must fish (or pay the entry fee) six of the 12 tournaments to be eligible for the WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic.
Sure, Jacob said, it’s about catching bass big enough (12 inches or longer) to put on the scale and competing against some of the top bass anglers around. It’s more than that.
“It’s a chance to hang out with friends and stuff before and after the Hawg Fight,” he said.
The affable bass angler, who recognizes almost all who show up by their face and/or boat, according to his dad, welcomes the opportunity to meet all comers Wednesday. He’s anxious to get the popular circuit underway.
“We get more boats in the first one. That’s pretty cool. I’m looking forward to the season,” Jacob said.
Jacob, who celebrated his 33rd birthday Thursday, has teamed with his dad, a local outdoor writer, for Hawg Fights since his high school days. He continued fishing the evening mini-tournaments with him in college and after he graduated near the top of Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business (Class of 2010).
He tips his cap to his dad, who retired as senior news editor of The Daily Iberian in January 2019.
“He’s able to put in time finding fish and stuff,” he said.
Mostly, Don said, he tries to eliminate unproductive water.
The partners do have different styles and philosophies, Jacob admitted.
“I really like covering water with moving baits, spinnerbaits and buzz baits, covering ground. I guess that’s the difference between me and him. (But) if fish are there, I’ll slow down,” he said.
The combination has worked well enough for hard-earned AOYs in 2015 and 2020. Each time the outcome boiled down to the regular-season finale.
They have an ultra-friendly rivalry with the Suit brothers, Ben and Zach, who claimed AOY titles in 2018 and 2019. As fate dealt the cards, after a back-and-forth season for the top spot in the standings, the title was decided in the 11th and last tournament of 2020 on Aug. 12 at Lake Fausse Pointe.
The Shoopmans, who had a precarious 9-point lead going into that tournament, caught just enough bass in a borrowed boat and prevailed, 994-980, halting the dominant streak by the Suits. Jacob, who was a groomsman at Zach’s wedding Jan. 17, 2020, is hopeful both teams fare well in 2021.
Really, he said, any of the teams who plunk down an entry fee can win a Hawg Fight or Hawg Fight AOY. The experience and skill level is that good, particularly among other Top 10 teams from last year like Brandon Sellers and Johnny Schexnayder, Bucky Crowson and Kevin Suit, Ben and Zach’s father, Greer Billeaud and Billy Billeaud, Mike O’Brien and Mike Sinitiere, Danny Bulliard and Carroll Delahoussaye, Chris Vedrines and Jean Trahan, and Marlin Hebert and Colby Hebert.
There are the proven and rising up-and-comers, too, to contend with, like Braxton Resweber and Austin Theriot, who won last year’s Hawg Fight Classic, Hunter Neuville and Cade Lipari.
The 5:30 p.m. to dark-thirty bass tournament is pressure-packed.
“Decisions are important – where to fish and when to move,” Jacob said.
He apparently has made some good calls over the years, particularly in 2020.
“Well, for the most part, we’ve been fortunate enough to land on fish at our first stop, so really, we don’t have to move unlike the first year we won AOY when we had to run and gun,” he said.