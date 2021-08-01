LONOKE, Arkansas — A 14-year-old Charenton outdoorsman who has been shooting a bow and arrow half his life and happens to be quite a muzzleloader marksman found gold in the hills of northern Arkansas.
Evan Dupre, enjoying his first year in the Teche Area-based Acadiana Youth Hunter Education Club, said he was glad to be in his “happy place” on the way to winning an individual national title and helping the Louisiana Bayou Bandits Junior Gold Team claim first place July 20-24 in the Youth Hunter Education Challenge Central Region National Championship.
“The whole experience, it was just kind of crazy how I did so good. I wasn’t really expecting to get first place,” Dupre said. “Overall, it was just something fun to do and it created a lot of good memories with great people and friends.”
For sure, Evan Dupre loves being in the outdoors, just like his father.
“I just really enjoy being in nature. It’s kind of like a happy place for me,” he said.
Scott Dupre, who coached the winning team from Louisiana, was proud of his son and all the national qualifiers from the Sportsman’s Paradise.
“Oh, yeah, it’s still unbelievable. It’s an accomplishment I never could achieve in all my years in YHEC,” the elder Dupre said.
The Dupres and rest of the Louisiana Bayou Bandits arrived a few days before the opening ceremony July 20, Scott Dupre said. They wanted to sight in their bows, rifles, shotguns and muzzleloaders to make sure they were good to go after the 471-mile trip.
Evan Dupre, who attends Glencoe Charter School, captured his individual national championship by racking up 1,549 points.
He earned individual national titles in Archery with a score of 239 and in Muzzleloader — shooting a muzzleloader his older brother, Elijah Dupre, won when he was on a first-place Louisiana Bayou Bandits team in July 2012 at nationals in Pennsylvania — with an unbeatable score of 240. The Teche Area outdoorsman also finished second in Orienteering with a score of 200 and third in Hunter Responsibility Exam with a score of 200.
Evan Dupre’s AYHEC teammate, Nathan Rider of Youngsville, also was on the Louisiana Bayou Bandits Junior Gold Team, which included Westin Airhart with the Desoto Parish Youth Sportsman Team, and Coben Trosclair and Carter Neil, both with the Terrebonne Parish YHEC.
Trosclair scored 1,492 points to finish runner-up in individual competition to Evan Dupre. The Terrebone Parish outdoorsman claimed a first in Rifle.
The Louisiana Bayou Bandits Junior Gold Team accumulated 6,882 points to finish first ahead of runner-up Louisiana Bayou Bandits Junior Silver Team with 6,155. The AR-OYST Junior Team 1 was third in the eight-team with 5,969.
Teams from host Arkansas, Wyoming and New Mexico also competed.
Louisiana’s national qualifiers from state competition earlier this year in Houma were placed on five-man teams representing Louisiana Bayou Bandits.
“The Junior Gold Team placed first in five out of eight events and second in the other three. They dominated, man. They really did. They just dominated the competition,” Scott Dupre said.
His son led the way for the gold medal-winnng team.
“I’ve been an archer since I was, I think, 7. It’s always been my favorite thing to do,” Evan Dupre said, noting he competed with his Hoyt LazerTec compound bow with an Apex Gear Sight using Easton arrows.
“I never really got nervous when I was shooting archery because it kind of comes naturally,” he said.
His muzzleloader shooting skills were highlighted at nationals, where he finished higher than he did at state competition. A muzzleloader test at state dropped his score, he said, noting it was shooting-only in Lonoke.
Evan Dupre’s cousins — twin brothers from Jeanerette — were other AYHEC members who competed in Lonoke. Gavin Naquin, 16, competed on the Louisiana Bayou Bandits Senior Gold Team that was runner-up to national champion Arkansas-Mary’s Wild Bunch Senior Team, which outscored the Bayou Bandits, 8,146-8,073. NC-Elkin Senior Elks finished with 7,468.
Naquin’s identical twin brother, Gage Naquin, was on the Louisiana Bayou Bandits Senior Silver Team that finished seventh with 6,729 points. Gage Naquin won an individual title in Wildlife ID with 250 points and was second in Hunter Safety Trail with 240.
The Naquins, who attend Centerville High School, were pumped, especially Gavin, who finished 13th overall individually with 1,530 points. He earned a second-place finish in Wildlife ID with a score of 250, losing the tiebreaker to his brother.
“Not bad for my first year. That’s what everybody’s been saying, but I can do better. They better watch out for the following years,” Gavin said this past week.
The twins’ younger brother, Graham Naquin, also competed here on the runner-up Louisiana Bayou Bandits Junior Silver Team.
“My little brother Graham, his heart is in baseball and stuff. My heart’s in this. I get pretty emotional in this,” Gavin Naquin said.
Gage Naquin said, “This year was my test year. I didn’t want to stress out about it. I just wanted to see what it was this year. Next year I’m definitely going to try harder. I’m real excited for next year. Some people said it’ll be in Utah or something like that. That’ll be interesting.”
He wasn’t surprised by his first-place finish in Wildlife ID, which helped him to a seventh-place overall individual showing with 1,617 points.
“Well, I’ve been hunting since I was in diapers. Yeah, I’ve seen a lot of animals. Now that I’m hunting on my own I have to know them,” Gage Naquin said.
Holland Hatch of Centerville, another AYHEC member, also competed here. Hatch was on the Louisiana Bayou Bandits Senior Bronze Team.
Other AYHEC members who competed were Reed Morris on the Louisiana Bayou Bandits Junior Silver Team and Gavin Lilley on the Louisiana Bayou Bandits Senior Silver Team.
The Louisiana Bayou Bandits Senior Gold Team also boasted an individual national champion in Seth Montgomery from Terrebonne Parish. Montgomery was second in Shotgun, Orienteering, Muzzleloader, Hunter Responsibility Exam and Archery.