LAFAYETTE — Lake Fausse Pointe’s bass population is sure to grow considerably this year no matter the degree of success of current spawning activities.
Bass are doing their spring thing at a time when the lake is uncharacteristically low for the second week in March. What degree that low water level impacts the spawn — favorably or unfavorably — remains to be seen.
However many baby bass are born into the wild, their numbers should be bolstered next month by the addition of 500,000 Florida bass fry. The state biologist who oversees the lake plans to release that many fish.
“I’ve got it down for some more fry. I’ve got it down for half-a-million fry for Fausse Pointe. It all depends on how the hatchery does, of course. If the conditions are favorable and they have a good hatch, OK,” state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries District 6 Inland Fisheries biologist manager Jody David of Ville Platte said recently.
The Florida bass fry are tiny compared to Florida bass fingerlings. A Texas study showed that 7-day-old Florida bass fry are 7.27 mm long, or, to be exact, 0.283220 inches long.
Florida bass fingerlings and fry come from the LDWF’s Booker Fowler Fish Hatchery at Forest Hill near Alexandria. The state’s largest and most modern hatchery, which went online in 1997, has produced more than 70 million fish for release into Louisiana waters.
From 2000 to 2014, LDWF personnel stocked 1.2 million Florida bass fingerlings, usually about 2 inches long, and fry in Lake Dauterive-Fausse, David reported a few years ago. He oversaw the release of 80,000 Florida bass fingerlings in the spring of 2014.
David said this past week he is “working” on a timetable on the possibility of more Florida bass fingerlings going into Lake Fausse Pointe. He didn’t elaborate and planned to talk about it later.
The veteran biologist, who has emphasized in the past that fingerlings are stocked in waterbodies where Florida bass “do well,” has time to think about it. March, April and May are the months Florida bass spawn and eggs are incubated at Booker Fowler Fish Hatchery.
Male and female bass are placed in large concrete runways at the hatchery with artificial nests (spawning mats). After the girls drop their eggs, the males fertilize the eggs. Then the eggs on the mats are moved to incubation tanks in the hatchery’s main lab, where they hatch into “sac fry” (baby fish with the yolk sac still present).
On March 1, David said, “They’re just putting the females in the raceway now.”
The freeze slowed the process but, he said, he believed it was “very possible” fry would be available in April.
After a while in the incubation tanks, those fry grow and begin swimming at the top of the tanks and eating larger foods. Then the fry are moved to ponds and grow to fingerling size, soon to be distributed around the state based on management needs.
Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe’s chances to receive more Florida bass fingerlings for the first time in seven years went up after electrofishing samples of 79 bass across the lake in October 2018 were sent to LSU for genetic analysis to determine the presence, if any, of the Florida bass gene. The results, released in late January 2019, showed 81 percent were native bass, 18 percent were F1s (cross between native bass and Floridas) and 1 percent pure Florida bass.
At the time, David said those test results proved the Florida bass gene was catching on in the lake system and warranted more Florida bass stockings.
Lake Fausse Pointe hasn’t been stocked with Florida bass fingerlings since 2014. However, David and his staff released 1.8 million Florida bass fry in the lake in mid-April 2019.
According to David, those surviving Florida bass fry could be 12 to 14 inches long in April. If 7 percent — the high end of a state biologist’s projected mortality rate — of those 1.8 million Florida bass fry survived after they were released nearly two years ago, 126,000 of them should be in the local lake system’s vast fishery from Segura’s Pit to Cotton Canal, from the Stump Field borrow pit to Peche Coulee and everything in between, including the Texaco Field and Sandy Cove.