LOREAUVILLE — It wasn’t hot enough to fry an egg on a sidewalk, yet, but mid-June heat baked the lake this past week, a killer for the bass bite without water movement and a stiff breeze.
Gregory Bourque of St. Martinville and Mike Sinitiere of New Iberia beat the heat, though, to catch enough bass Wednesday afternoon to win the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series at Lake Fause Pointe. They did it despite misfiring on two decent-sized bass.
“You’ve got to make every bite count. We missed two good fish, one about 2 ½, one about 2 1/4. You can’t miss fish like that (in a tournament) because every bite counts. You can’t do that with the good fishermen we have now. There are a lot of good fishermen that fish with us. If you get three bites, you better get all of them in the boat,” Bourque said.
The 55-year-old Cajun Chef Products Inc. mechanic believes they would have had 9 pounds if those two bass didn’t get away.
Fortunately for Bourque and Sinitiere, and unfortunately for the Hawg Fighters in the other 22 boats Wednesday, those misses didn’t cost the winners. The three keeper-sized bass they put on the scale weighed an unbeatable 7.80 pounds worth $518.
One bass that didn’t get away was a 4.82-pound fish that emerged as the big bass that evening, which earned the winning team another $115.
Neither bass angler notched a WN Hawg Fights BTS win in 11 tries in 2020. Bourque said he was pleased to shake his slump.
“It feels good to win again. I was on a losing streak. But you’ve got to lose to learn,” he said, noting he has fished local Hawg Fights since they first began a few decades ago.
Bourque, who said he caught four or five keepers, hooked their biggest bass soon after they returned to their starting spot in the cypress trees in Big Lake.
“There’s a lot of tournament fish – 2, 2 ½ pounds – in the lake but the majority of the big fish aren’t biting. You’ve got to hit them on the head,” he said, noting the malaise was due to a combination of the heat, no tide movement and a windless afternoon.
After Sinitiere, 59-year-old market development manager for Coca-Cola United Bottling Co., and Bourque’s first stop on the Peche Coulee side in which they made two passes, they rode to another area of the lake, then returned. Bourque caught a 13-incher, then the tournament’s “hawg.”
Apparently, the 4.82-pounder was cooling its heels, er, fins, down around the cypress tree he targeted with a well-placed cast. It probably was using more than the cypress tree for comfort because it also was in or around moss and that posed a challenge at first when Bourque set the hook.
“It was hooked in all kinds of moss. I told Mike, ‘I can’t tell how big the fish is” because of the underwater vegetation, he said.
“I got my line away from the moss and the fish away from the tree. Then we knew how big it was. Mike netted it.”
That wasn’t the end of the story.
“I caught the big one on one side of the tree and then two keepers on the other side of the tree,” Bourque said.
That’s a prime example why he circles a cypress tree and tries to cover as much bark as possible, particularly during the early dog days of summer.
“You can’t just cast on one side. You’ve got to fish every crack and crevice you’ve got. That’s the way I fish,” he said.
The key to winning involved more than that tactic. It was important, he said, considering the oppressive heat and lack of water movement around the cypress trees, to bump the bark with the spinnerbait.
“I had to hit the tree to get the bite. They go deeper more than anything else. It shows you they weren’t biting when you get a reaction bite,” Bourque said.
“It’s going to get really tough in the next couple of months, really tough.”
Ron Boutte, partnered this year with Andre “Tank” Sampay, also solved the summer doldrums Wednesday night and finished second with three bass weighing 6.30 pounds worth $311.
Chris Vidrines of New Iberia and Jean Trahan of Lafayette were third with a limit that tipped the digital scale to 5.47 pounds for $207.
St. Martinville fishing buddies and neighbors Braxton Resweber and Austin Theriot remain atop the standings in the race for Angler(s) of the Year. After seven tournaments, they have 619 points on the strength of two first-place finishes and a runners-up finish.
Resweber and Theriot are followed in the standings by Brandon Sellers and Blaine Miller, who have 673 points and one win to their credit in 2021. Bourque is right behind them with 565, just ahead of brothers Ben Suit and Zach Suit, who captured AOY in 2018 and 2019, with 562.
There are five regular-season tournaments remaining on the schedule. Those dates are June 30, July 14, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. The WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic is scheduled to be held Sept. 12 at a site to be determined later.
The next stop is June 30 in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point.