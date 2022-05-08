I’ll always remember Ronnie Boudreaux as the dedicated, energetic, authoritative figure and face of the annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point.
Starting at age 16 in 1964, when he was the event’s “snowball” chairman, as he’d readily recall many years later with a chuckle, Boudreaux was at every fishing rodeo until the early 2010s. The New Iberian was the fishing rodeo chairman for the 15th, 50th and 51st editions of the Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo held Labor Day Weekends at Cypremort Point. He was weighmaster all those years in between.
He also was a religious family man who loved hunting, camping and fishing. He was oh-so proud to be a member and high-ranking officer in Knights of Columbus Council 3425, which he joined at age 18.
Boudreaux, who has been in failing health for several years, died April 28 at age 79. The Teche Area lost a good, good man.
My heart goes out to his family, including his wife of 57 years, D’Ella “Dee” Simon Boudreaux, and many friends.
Boudreaux, his wife and other fishing rodeo officials gave up their holiday weekends for five-plus decades. Their days as volunteers were spent in the oppressive late summer heat or heavy rainfalls to provide friendly competition for the area’s many saltwater fishermen and at the same time raise money for the Kay-Cees.
The first four decades were the best. The three-day holiday weekend event was in its hey-day then, attracting 50-100 boats.
Bingo, fish booths and other games for children on the fishing rodeo grounds were in vogue during that period.
In September 2012, soon after Hurricane Isaac smashed into the heart of Acadiana, Boudreaux was at his home ready to decide the fate of the scheduled event with fishing rodeo chairman Wayne Hollier of New Iberia.
They agreed to give it a thumbs up. Tropical Storm Lee canceled the fishing rodeo one year later.
Boudreaux didn’t mind getting back out to man the scales for the 53rd annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo. If the late Carl Landry, former New Iberia postmaster and chairman for four of the holiday weekend events, was known as “the father of the fishing rodeo,” then Boudreaux was the “godfather.”
“I don’t have no regrets. There’s nothing I’d rather do. Labor Day Weekend is the Kay-Cee rodeo,” Boudreaux said that hot day.
His wife, sitting nearby under the carport, said as she looked at her husband, “Really, we really enjoy it, (particularly) back then when we had a lot of people come by and visit.”
Boudreaux, who retired from Bellsouth, knew the fishing rodeo’s rules back and forth. When a question or issue arose between one or more fishing rodeo officials and a fisherman or fishermen, his word was final.
His love for the fishing rodeo showed colorfully that day. On two tables under the carport he had spread out in a “fanned” pattern every fishing rodeo brochure since the event’s inception in 1959.
Like Landry, Boudreaux collected each one. They all told a story.
Hollier said, “That’s great. I never say all those covers. It was amazing amazing to see from Day 1 – how small and then the pamphlet was – to present day, 60-something pages and full size.
“It’s almost like a baseball collection … for him to keep those 53 years, you know, having all those for that long a time. He did a good job keeping them and preserving them.”
The late Claude Boudreaux, Boudreaux’s father who died in 1992, and Landry, who died in 2008, also were avid collectors of the fishing rodeo brochures.
I’m sure they’re enjoying the memories now, just like we are. Thanks, Ronnie, for caring so much about the fishing rodeo and so many people whose lives you touched. We’ll miss you.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.