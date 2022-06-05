AMELIA — Winning the Coteau Bass Hustlers’ tournament May 28 was fun for Erath’s Cedric Boudreaux.
Winning that bass club’s tournament with his bass fishing mentor and friend, Tommy Robicheaux of Erath, was even more satisfying for Boudreaux. The CBH member plans to be more active in the bass club and was glad his old fishing buddy had time to fish the bass club’s tournament out of Amelia as a guest.
Boudreaux and Robicheaux launched at safe daylight with eight other boats and returned with a five-bass limit weighing 12.16 pounds. They also boasted the tournament’s biggest bass, a 4.29-pounder.
“I give a lot of credit to Tommy,” Boudreaux said about the accomplished bass angler who befriended him while he was in high school.
They get along well together, he said, but, more importantly, fish well together. After all, Robicheaux’s style and bassin’ habits are what he has learned over the years.
That was a tough combination to beat on a tournament day that dawned with clear blue skies.
Brad Romero and his guest finished second with five bass weighing 8.29 pounds.
Blaine Miller, who was fishing alone, was third with four bass weighing 6.63 pounds.
Boudreaux, 47-year-old production chemicals manager for Schlumberger, met Robicheaux when he was dating Boudreaux’s older sister’s friend, Amanda Trahan, now Amanda Trahan Robicheaux. Robicheaux, formerly of Eunice, owns Training Wheels Personal Training in Eunice and Erath while delivering propane gas part time for Acadiana Propane. He also has made his mark many times on the Media Bass Tournament Trail.
The CBH winners had two bass in the livewell soon after the tournament’s safe daylight start, one on a Humdinger spinnerbait and one on a Baby Brush Hog. They fished their way north from the public boat landing and concentrated on the front half of location canals.
“We were fishing it like we would be scouting until we figured something out,” Boudreaux said, noting they were unable to prefish the area.
While many other bass anglers were fishing the shady side, they stayed in the sun and found bass tight to cover on points and in mouths of drains with moving water. That, he said, was the key.
They caught 10 keeper bass and culled three times.
Robicheaux hooked and boated their biggest bass around midday on a spinnerbait while fishing a major waterway near Grassy Lake.
Robicheaux isn’t the only mentor appreciated by Boudreaux. He said Johnny Schexnayder of New Iberia, a veteran bass angler and member of the Coteau Bass Hustlers, also taught him how to fish for bass in and around the Atchafalaya Basin.