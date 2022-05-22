For outdoorsmen everywhere, especially in the Teche Area, the traditional kickoff for summer involves boating this Memorial Day Weekend.
It’ll be a time for fun, for sure, anywhere on the water from Lake Fausse Pointe to Vermilion Bay to Henderson Lake to Grand Isle to Toledo Bend to Cocodrie. It’s what we do, nevermind that fuel prices are ungodly high.
The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries realizes this is a special weekend across the Sportsman’s Paradise. That’s why we’re in the second day of the LDWF Enforcement Division’s “Safe Boating Week” that began Saturday and ends Friday.
An LDWF spokesman reminds all boaters to be safe, responsible and knowledgeable while on the water. Also, he said, this is a time for all boaters to ensure that all required safety equipment is on board and that vessels are in good operating condition.
Enforcement Division agents will be out in full force to check boaters’ personal flotation devices on board and to verify each vessel has a sober operator.
“Safe Boating Week is a good time to make sure your boat and all of your safety equipment are ready to go. We want people to have fun on the water but to do it in a safe and responsible manner. That starts with wearing a personal flotation device and having a sober operator,” LDWF Maj. Clay Marques, the state’s safe boating law administrator, said in a prepared statement Wednesday.
Each boat should have enough PFDs on board for all occupants. LDWF regulations also require anyone 16 years old or younger to wear a PFD while underway in boats less than 26-foot long. (For more boating and PFD regulations, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov and clock on the “Boating” tab.)
Louisiana reported 26 boating fatalities in 2021. Of those deaths, 19 weren’t wearing PFDs.
So far this year, Louisiana has reported 10 fatalities.
A word to the wise. As on land, don’t drink and drive on the water. Alcohol consumption is one of the leading causes of fatalities on the water.
Alcohol impairs a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time, Marques pointed out. The penalties for operating or driving a boat while under the influence of alcohol (DWI) are the same as for someone driving a vehicle while intoxicated.
Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for a specified time ordered by the judge in each case.
Let’s follow the rules and regulations related to boating safety, please, so we all can enjoy the three-day holiday weekend and talk next Tuesday about the good times we had on the water Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.