Jeneen Jarrette Baquet puts heart and soul into her family and outdoors.
The New Iberia woman’s heart always has been with family, the one she is raising here and the one that raised her on an 80-acre farm in North Louisiana. The outdoors, hunting and fishing, is where she finds peace and rejuvenates her soul.
Baquet spoke recently about her husband, Dr. Shawn Baquet, a Ville Platte native she met while they were students at Northeast Louisiana University, and being the mother of three teen-agers — two at home and one who’s in her first year away on a college campus — while holding a full-time job as his office manager.
“We just live in a world today where it’s go-go-go. It’s something about when you get back in nature. It’s just being out there where nobody can reach us,” she said during a cell phone conversation a week before Mother’s Day.
‘Walk in nature …’
She said there’s a sign in her husband’s office, which he opened in the early 2000s and treats 4,000 patients, that reads: “A walk in nature, walks the soul back home.” It is a quote from author Mary Davis.
Baquet lives and breathes those words from Davis.
“Today’s world is not fun being a mom or dad. In today’s world you feel like you’re in constant competition and that’s not me,” she said.
Later, she wrote in a text, “I’m just trying to enjoy it before they are all out of the house. When times are stressful, and believe you me, it does having three teen-agers at one time, just take a step back, go out in the outdoors and start over.”
The daughter of Joe Pat and the late Sue Looney Jarrette took to the outdoors like a spawning bass to a wacky-rigged Senko. She was born in West Monroe and raised in Baskin (pop. 254, 2010), northeast of Winnsboro.
Baquet fished religiously with her father then and as much as possible now. Her mother died in August 2018.
“Every Saturday and Sunday morning my dad knew I was going to be in the boat with him. I was his fishing partner,” she said. “We fished. We hunted. Look, I started hunting the minute I could walk. My daddy would sit me on a log. We didn’t have deer stands back then.”
Aunts were role models
She also went fishing with her father’s sisters, Aunt Pat Antley, a pioneer in women’s professional bass fishing, and Aunt Betty Ruth Jarrette. Those women, both deceased, were her role models, Baque said.
“Growing up, I swear to God, almost every weekend when it wasn’t hunting season, we headed to Toledo Bend,” she said, noting the family had a camp at Harborlight Marina and Resort.
Other days on the water were spent white perch fishing up and down the Tensas River. Fishermen would follow her dad, who she calls the king of white perch fishing.
She learned well. Her dad was the first person she called April 3, 2016, after catching a 10.12-pound bass, her PB, while fishing with her husband on Toledo Bend in Six Mile Creek.
The Baquets have ample opportunity to appreciate the outdoors. Aside from the Atchafalaya Basin in their own backyard, they have a beautiful camp at Toledo Bend and a deer hunting lease near Elk City, Kansas.
Dr. Baquet and his wife have given their children beaucoup opportunities to get outdoors. Getting kids into nature is what they have done since Allyson Baquet, Anna Baquet and Jarrett Baquet were born.
“I’m just thankful for all the invaluable lessons I was taught growing up to pass along to my children,” she said.
Getting outdoors the key
Baquet and other outdoors-oriented mothers agree with the American Academy of Pediatrics. AAP, founded in 1930, says unstructured outdoors activities (including hiking, jogging, swimming and cycling) are critical to children’s physical fitness — mental health, intellectual development and social development.
“Remove some of the electronics (television, video games, etc.) and get kids back in nature” is her belief. The Baquets also encouraged each child to play team sports.
Their daughters and son started traveling with them on hunting and fishing trips in diapers. The children joined them in the boat, deer stand or duck blind soon after they learned to walk.
Allyson, an LSU sophomore-to-be who graduated from Catholic High School, where she played volleyball and softball, stayed with it to an extent. Until she ran into unfriendly critters a few years ago.
“Ally, she don’t like it. She was exposed to it growing up. She much preferred hanging out with my mom and my nieces. We finally convinced her three, four years ago, to give it (hunting) one more try,” Baquet said, noting that didn’t end well at all as her oldest daughter was attacked in the deer stand by flying squirrels.
Anna, she said, has been and is an avid, make that “great,” young fisherwoman who just finished a standout soccer career at CHS.
Anna’s a ‘mini-me’
“We instilled it so much in Anna. Instead of us asking her to go fishing, she asks us to go fishing. Still, at that age,” she said about the senior graduating May 16. “Anna’s my mini-me. Watching her grow is like watching me grow.”
As for Jarrett, finishing his freshman year at CHS, he just might be a step ahead of any of them one day. He recently wrapped up his first season on the new CHS Fishing Team.
Her youngest child will be a “stick,” as bassers say these days, if he, she said, well, if he makes bassin’ his main priority rather than boosting his reputation as a young ladies man.
“He’ll be 16 in August. He’ll be dangerous. He definitely has potential. He has the DNA from both families. It’s just if he wants to reach his potential,” Jarrett’s proud mother said about the lone son’s bass fishing skills.
She has many other “children” — the schoolmates and teammates in so many sports at CHS. Or, as she said, “All their friends.”
“I’m the second mom to so many kids I just can’t count them all. They feel comfortable with me,” she said.
Hunting, fishing comfort zone
Her comfort zone is the outdoors. However, she is at home at sophisticated societal events as she is in boots and raingear on a rainy day in the woods or on the water.
“A lot of women have never been exposed to hunting and fishing ... true outdoors,” she said, adding some might hunt (or fish) with their significant other the first year or two of a relationship but then call it quits.
“I don’t do ‘girl trips.’ I do hunting and fishing. I don’t know any different. I’m not a shopper. I guess I was more of a tomboy than a girlie girl.”
Plain and simple as she goes, too.
“When you see me hunting and fishing, I don’t have makeup on or my hair made up. I’m not out there to impress people. I’m out there to get food on the table,” Baquet said.
It’s all about the heart and soul of a caring mother. And a special love for the outdoors.