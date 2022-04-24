LOREAUVILLE — The week leading up to the Easter Bunny’s arrival April 17 was exciting for 4-year-old Axel Sumrall.
The young boy was pumped, primed to fish his first-ever bass tournament the following week with his father, a Bassmaster Elite Series pro from New Iberia who has fished three Bassmaster Classics. Axel did just that Wednesday, three days after Easter Sunday, in the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series at Lake Fausse Pointe.
Caleb Sumrall, who has excelled in numerous pressure-packed tournaments lacross the country, teamed with his son and fished the local evening bass tournament circuit’s third tournament of 2022. The Sumralls rolled into the parking lot in his neatly wrapped Ford F-250 pickup truck towing an Xpress X21Pro aluminum bass boat with an equally impressive wrap at Marsh Field Boat Landing.
“About a week ago, I just asked him if he wanted to fish a tournament. He said, ‘Yeah!’ He was all excited and he’s been fishing (practicing) in the pond” on the family’s property in rural Iberia Parish,” Sumrall said.
Before the 34-year-old all-around outdoorsman started fishing Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation and Bassmaster Opens, he cut his teeth in Hawg Fights. While enjoying a break between an encouraging 28th-place finish April 7-10 at Chickamauga Lake in Tennessee and the May 19-22 tournament at Texas’ Lake Fork, Sumrall picked this past week’s WN Hawg Fights BTS for a father-and-son tournament outing at Lake Fausse Pointe.
It was all he could ask for and more.
“It went good. We didn’t run around a lot. We stayed in one spot. Caught our three. Axel almost caught a choupique,” he said after the tournament.
He got two to bite on buzz baits and another to hit a spinnerbait.
Their limit weighed 4.22 pounds, good enough for ninth in the 35-boat field, largest turnout of the season. Both Sumralls were smiling after the contest.
“Oh, yeah! It was a good time. One I’ll never forget, for sure,” Sumrall said. “I wish I could fish more of them.”
Sumrall’s wife, Jacie, and their daughter, Clelie, arrived in time to watch the weigh-in soon after 7:55 p.m.
Axel was ecstatic long before the 5:30 p.m. start. The youngster told a Hawg Fighter while his dad signed them up that he had a new rod and reel.
Later, Sumrall said his son was the happy recipient of a new Zebco 33 combination.
He had his own reason to be happy before, during and after the evening bass tournament.
“I mean, it was a good time, a memory I’ll hold forever. That’s what it’s all about right there,” the fifth-year bass fishing pro said.