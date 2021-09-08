CYPREMORT POINT — Young Hayden Amy lives and loves to compete on the water and on the golf course.
His father, Brooks Amy, and grandfather, Perry Scott, both of New Iberia, respect his passion for both saltwater fishing and the links. They took the 12-year-old Catholic High School student fishing Saturday and Sunday, the first two days of the 61st annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
The seventh-grader made the most of his first-ever Kay-Cee event with a fast start and claimed the Kids Division’s Best All-Around Fisherman title when the three-day fishing rodeo ended Monday at Cypremort Point. Amy accumulated 188 points to finish ahead of another CHS student, Micah Hebert, and get his hands on the big trophy handed to him early that afternoon by fishing rodeo chairman Brian Boutte.
The Amys and Scott celebrated a twin championship. Fish Karma, Scott’s 24-foot Blue Wave, also captured the fishing rodeo’s Inside Division’s Boat Captain’s Award.
On Saturday afternoon, Hayden Amy relaxed on one of those oversized bean bags on the bow of the boat after the crew weighed in. His father and grandfather were still visiting with fishing rodeo officials and other fishermen under the pavilion along Quintana Canal.
Amy talked about fishing and golf, noting he has fired a 68 (white tees) at Sugar Oaks Golf Club. It was apparent the fishing life was for him and he appreciated it.
“I really love fishing. I’d really get mad — well, not like, mad, a little upset — if I didn’t get to come to any of these tournaments,” he said, noting, for example, if he had to miss one for a golf tournament.
“It’s really nice. I know not all kids have this opportunity,” he said about the chance to fish in a nice boat with veteran, accomplished fishermen.
Scott, 68-year-old retired owner of Overhead Doors, said, “He wanted to fish it.”
Amy led wire-to-wire after sticking four fish on the leaderboard Saturday. He had first- and second-place drum (4.42 and 2.89 pounts) and a first-place croaker (0.27 pounds).
But Hebert, a friend of Amy’s at CHS, made it interesting Sunday. Hebert put five fish on the leaderboard in the Kids Division — first- and second-place drum (22.2 and 18.3 pounds), first- and second-place croaker (0.61 and 0.49 pounds) and a first-place speckled trout (1.38 pounds). He fished on Getting Closer, his father, Trent Hebert’s boat.
Amy’s redfish, biggest drum and biggest croaker both sank to third while his redfish stayed second when the scales closed at noon Sunday. Hebert finished runner-up with 152 points while Cooper Menard, who fished with his uncle, Kevin Horton, and caught his first-ever redfish, one that finished atop the leaderboard at 23.9 pounds, was third with 74 points.