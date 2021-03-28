LOREAUVILLE — Returning to the scene of a decisive win in a major bass tournament Feb. 27, Bo Amy was getting worried about the lack of action more than halfway through the first Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest of 2021.
“To be honest with you, I was getting nervous. I didn’t have a bite,” the 34-year-old New Iberia bass angler said.
Amy, it turns out, wouldn’t be concerned for long because he boated three hefty bass that tipped the scale to 10.52 pounds and dropped the jaws of Hawg Fighters still on hand for the weigh-in that began at 7:40 p.m. under the pavilion at Marsh Field Boat Landing. Bass anglers from 22 other boats were left in his wake after the opener on Lake Fausse Pointe.
The thread inspector for VAM USA Inc. in Broussard last wowed a crowd here Feb. 27 when he and Raven Owens ran away with the 6th annual Legends on the Lake tournament at Lake Fausse Pointe. They had five bass for 21.36 pounds.
Amy’s next tournament outing was a solo on Wednesday. He was glad to stay on a roll and collect a total of $630, $515 for first place and $115 for the big bass.
“Oh, man, it feels good, especially fishing by myself. Yeah, it was unexpected to catch three fish all 3 pounds or better. I really had three bites. It just so happens they were good bites,” he said.
That the lake rose considerably and muddied up even more also factored into it. Eleven of the 23 teams scratched
Plus, he said, “Yeah, really, to be honest with you, I haven’t scouted for this tournament at all. Last time I scouted was a couple weeks ago. The last time there were a bunch of little males.”
Evidently, some big girls moved into the area he was targeting to spawn. Three of them fell for the black/blue Sweet Beaver cast by Amy.
And, as they say, that was that. But it was a welcome three-bite flurry.
“To be honest with you, they were within 15 minutes of each other. I didn’t have a bite for a while. I was trying to find water a little better. It was a little better where I move. I fished and fished. It was probably about 6:45 when I caught the first fish around one bush with three little bushes around it,” he said.
The first bass was his biggest, a 4.21-pounder, the biggest of the tournament. He mistakenly thought he had wasn’t hooked solid so he netted it.
“The next two I swung in the boat. They were hooked good. I wasn’t worried about popping my line because I had braid on,” he said.
He weighed his catch after Nolan “Pee Wee” Doucet, who finished third, and the team of Braxton Resweber and Austin Theriot.
Resweber and Theriot finished runner-up with three bass weighing 6.79 pounds worth $310. Doucet, fishing alone, was third with a limit at 6.55 pounds for 200.
Amy was feeling a lot better after putting the third bass, smallest one of his trip, in the livewell.
“After I caught the third one, I texted my dad (Troy Amy). I said, “Well, I have three bites but they were the right bites.’ I told him I had between 9 ½-10 pounds. He told me, ‘Don’t quit fishing. Look for a bigger one.’ I kept fishing.”
Amy had the Sweet Beaver tied to a 5/0 hook 50-pound Power Pro braided line spooled on a Lew’s 7.1 GR reel seated on a 7-foot-1 Abu Garcia Vendetta rod.