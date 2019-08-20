Outcome not as crucial

METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints won their second preseason game after losing their first.
But in both cases — the 19-17 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and the 34-25 home loss against Minnesota nine days earlier — the outcome was less important that the performances.
The Saints win came despite three red-zone turnovers, allowing an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown on the second-to-last play of the first half and falling behind 17-3 before scoring the final 16 points.
“I thought we started well defensively,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said after a light practice Monday afternoon. “I thought we were sloppy offensively. I thought our tempo lacked. I think overall, all the details that go into playing well; I think we have to improve on.
“I think this is a good week for us really to focus on the little things specifically to what we’ve seen in the game. I know we have an installation and a plan for this week and yet, we have to be able to midstream adjust a little bit and pay attention to what we’re seeing.”
The Saints still have nearly three weeks to fix things before the Sept. 9 season opener against Houston in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. They have two more preseason games — at the New York Jets on Saturday and at home against Miami on Aug. 29.
Quarterback Drew Brees and Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan have yet to play and they were joined on the sideline Sunday by All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas and starting left tackle Terron Armstead.
The offense’s first-half play was poor as Teddy Bridgewater started in Brees’ place for a second consecutive week. After a solid outing against Minnesota, Bridgewater played poorly against the Chargers – 5 of 12 for 40 yards with an interception. He played through illness, but didn’t use that as an excuse.
“Teddy was sick and I probably should have got him out of the game earlier,” Payton said, “but we weren’t going to play Drew. Then Taysom (Hill) came in and did a really good job.”
Hill replaced Bridgewater late in the second quarter and sparked the offense in the second half.
“In halftime, Coach obviously wasn’t too happy with the way we were playing offensively,” Hill said. “We had great opportunities and our defense played really well. We slaughtered a few opportunities there.
“Coach let us know that he was not happy with the way we were going. As a quarterback and a guy that is calling plays, controlling the huddle, touching the ball every play, it came down to me. When I had the opportunity to play the second half, I felt like we needed some energy.”
Hill completed 11 of 16 passes for 136 yards and threw touchdown passes of 27 yards to Austin Carr and 1 yard to Devine Ozigbo.
The Saints lost a backup offensive lineman to injury for the second consecutive game. Agaiants Minnesota, Ulrick John suffered an undisclosed injury and later was placed on injured reserve,
Against the Chargers, New Orleans native Chris Clark, signed to replace John, was injured in the second quarter and was carted off with his right leg in a protective air cast.
Additionally, backup Ethan Greenidge did not play after being injured against Minnesota.
The starting defense played well overall and linebacker A.J. Klein made an interception on a pass that was deflected by defensive tackle David Onyemata, leading to a first-half field goal.
“I was basically in the right place at the right time,” Klein said. “I didn’t do anything special, the ball was tipped. We had pressure on the quarterback and forced a bad throw.”
Though the outcome doesn’t count in the standings, a victory is always better than a defeat and winning after facing a two-touchdown deficit in the second half is also a positive.
“We had a couple turnovers and we bounced back,” Hill said.
“I thought that was a really good thing coming out of the game.
“The thing that I kept reiterating in the huddle was, we’re going to have the opportunity to win this football game. I know it’s a preseason game, but this is what it’s all about. (Winning) was the objective.”