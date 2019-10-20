LAKE CHARLES — Bailey Zappe had the hype, Cody Oregon had the night.
Zappe, Houston Baptist’s star quarterback, entered his showdown with McNeese leading the nation in completions, yards and touchdowns.
But it was McNeese State’s Orgeron, making just his 11th college start every, who stole the show.
Orgeron outshined the highly-hyped Zappe with a pair of touchdown throws and another on the ground to lead the Cowboys to a 42-27 Southland Conference victory Saturday night.
McNeese (4-4, 2-3) knows if it is to have any chance at all of making the Football Subdivision Championship playoffs it must run the table.
“Our backs are to the wall,” said safety Jovon Burriss. “We know what we can do but we can’t mess up.”
Burriss and end Cody Roscoe led a defense that slowed down the buzzsaw Huskies, who entered the game averaging 531.9 yards and 43 points a game, holding them to just 347 yards of total offense.
Roscoe had a sack and school-record six batted down passes.
“We knew they threw a lot of quick passes,” said Roscoe. “We wanted to get our hands up if we couldn’t get to the quarterback.”
Burriss provided the defense’s biggest play, recovering a fumble he forced on a sack and scoring on an 11-yard return to give McNeese a 28-14 lead midway through the second quarter.
“I came through the line clean,” Burriss said. “It was a clean strip and I picked it up and ran.
“We wanted to attack their offense. When you are in a fight you want to land more punches than you take.”
McNeese’s defense did that, as it became the first team this season to shut out HBU in the third quarter and didn’t allow any second-half points until the game was well in hand and only 2:11 remained.
Zappe did finish with 315 yards and four touchdowns, but it took 51 pass attempts to do it. He completed 31 and had an interception. He also had a fumble that ended with a touchdown for the Cowboys.
But when the game was up for grabs in the third quarter, he and his Huskies did nothing. Meanwhile, Orgeron was on his game. He finished 24 of 31 for a career-high 303 yards, hitting both Cyron Sutton and Trevor Begue on first-half scores as McNeese led 28-20 at the break.
Sutton and Begue became the first two Cowboys since 2016 to have 100 yards receiving in the same game. Beg had nine catches or 121 yards while Sutton finished with six for 116. It was Sutton’s fourth straight game with 100 yards and sixth in a row with a touchdown.
But this game was Orgeron’s best. He capped it with a 69-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter that put the game away, 42-20.
“I don’t know where I got those skates at the end there, but in my mind I knew I could not get caught,” said Oregron. “If I did the guys would not have let me here the end of it for the entire week.
“Kudos to our offensive line. They really played well and physical.”
McNeese ran the ball for 264 yards with Justin Pratt (11-100) and Elijah Mack (19-58) joining Oregron in the end zone. But it’s the fact the Cowboys held the ball for 11:03 of the fourth quarter that showed their dominance and never gave the Huskies (4-4, 1-3) a chance at a comeback.
“The offense is coming together,” said Orgeron. “The game has slowed down for me and I want to see the field and make the right decisions.”
On this Homecoming night Orgeron made all the right decisions and the Cowboys are hoping the offense stays hot enough to make a run at the postseason.