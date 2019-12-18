Orgeron named AP Coach of the Year

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to an undefeated regular season, Southeastern Conference championship and the team’s first berth in the College Football Playoff.
Orgeron joins former LSU coaches Nick Saban (2003) and Les Miles (2011) in winning the award, which was introduced in 1998. Both those teams reached the BCS championship game, with Saban’s team winning and Miles’ team losing in the championship. Miles won a BCS title with the Tigers for the 2007 season.
Orgeron received 33 of 56 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and had 130 total points. Matt Rhule of Baylor was second with 86 points and 14 first-place votes and Ryan Day of Ohio State was third with five first-place votes and 45 points. PJ Fleck of Minnesota finished with three first-place votes and 40 points.
Orgeron also was named the Home Depot National Coach of the Year and the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year this season.
Orgeron, 58, is 38-9 as head coach at LSU. Prior to becoming head coach at LSU he was an assistant with the Tigers under Miles starting in 2015. He also was interim head coach at USC in 2013 and was a coach on national championship staffs at Miami in the 1980s and early 1990s and Southern California in the early 2000s.
The LaRose native originally enrolled at LSU out of high school before transferring to Northwestern State, where he played for the Demons with his former South Lafourche High School graduate Bobby Hebert.
LSU (13-0) is No. 1 in the AP poll and in the CFP rankings and faces No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28. The game will be televised on ESPN starting at 3 p.m.
Rhule led Baylor to an 11-2 record and a spot in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma, which the Sooners won 30-23 in overtime.
Ohio State is 13-0 and No. 2 in the AP poll and the CFP and plays No. 3 Clemson (13-0) at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the other semifinal to be played at the Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.