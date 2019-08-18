Opportunity for running backs in contest

METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Costa Mesa, Calif., could be a significant opportunity for running backs trying to make the roster as a back-up.
Alvin Kamara is entrenched as the starting running back and Latavius Murray, a former Raider and Viking signed as a free agent to replace Mark Ingram II in free agency in the spring, is expected to be the primary backup.
Quarterback Drew Brees called the running-back tandem “Thunder and Lightning”.
“We’ll have packages for both those guys and probably a third,” head coach Sean Payton said.
The preseason question is, who will that third running back be?
Though Payton said, “we’re going to play our ones a little bit longer into this game like we typically do,” it’s unclear how much Kamara will play. He missed two days of practice earlier in the week, returned on a limited basis on Thursday and returned to team work in a light workout Friday.
Regardless of how much Kamara and Murray play, significant snaps will go to other running backs who need the opportunity to impress Payton and his staff.
Four-year veteran Dwayne Washington appears to be the front-runner to be the third back. He played in 13 games last season and rushed for 108 yards on 11 carries in the regular-season finale against Carolina when Payton rested several key players.
“That’s something that helped him a year ago with us that he was going to the games (active), he was someone that could play at the running back position,” Payton said of Washington, “but when he wasn’t, he was getting snaps on all the (special teams) units.”
Washington’s value on special teams enhances his chances of making the team, but the Saints want someone who’s a capable runner behind Kamara and Murray.
After Buck Allen went on injured reserve early in training camp, the Saints signed former Tulane running back Rob Kelley, who was subsequently waived injured.
They signed veteran Jacquizz Rodgers to replace Kelley, then added Kerwynn Williams two days before the preseason opener last week.
The Saints had worked out Williams a week earlier, but he didn’t have enough preparation time to get into the game against the Vikings.
This game presents Payton and his staff with an opportunity to get a good look at Williams.
Another running back primed for an opportunity is Devine Ozigbo, an undrafted rookie from Nebraska.
In the preseason opener, Washington played 22 snaps and rushed eight times for 36 yards. Rodgers had the most snaps among the running backs (24) and finished with five carries for 15 yards.
Ozigbo had three carries for 20 yards.
He’s trying to become the latest undrafted running back to find a home with the Saints, who discovered Pierre Thomas, Chris Ivory and Khiry Robinson.
“I think our history speaks for itself,” Payton said. “I think the agents are able to see that, especially into our 13th year. We deal with a lot of these same agents and they understand that and hopefully he feels like, hey, I’ve got to go out and put my best stuff on tape and see where that lays.”
The Saints, who practiced against the Chargers on Thursday and Friday in Costa Mesa, Calif., have two more preseason games — Aug. 24 at the Jets and Aug. 29 at home against the Dolphins before they have to decide on their regular-season roster. So there will be more opportunities for the running backs and the special-teams competition will continue until the very end.
But Washington could strengthen his grip on the third spot with a big game against the Chargers or someone else could tighten the competition with a productive game.
“We’re going to pay attention to what we see with the runners,” Payton said. “Our job is to mix the personnel groupings that we think fit.”
The incumbent fullback is Zach Line, who Payton said “has been a good fit for us,” but Line does have competition from Michael Burton, who did not play in the preseason opener, and Shane Smith, who was signed earlier this week.