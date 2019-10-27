Opening season blues for the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans got Zion Williamson with the first pick in the NBA Draft as the marquee name in a massive rebuilding project.
Team officials stressed during the offseason that the retooled team would be built around veteran guard Jrue Holiday while Williamson and other young newcomers matured.
But the plan and the first week of the season have been disrupted by injuries.
Williamson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Monday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Holiday struggled offensively as the team lost its first two games and he did not play at Houston on Saturday because of a sprained left knee. He’s considered day to day.
New Orleans returns home to face Golden State on Monday night in the Smoothie King Center.
In the first two games Holiday averaged a team-high 37 minutes, shot 31 percent (8 of 26), including 1 of 9 on 3-pointers, while averaging 10.5 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal.
“It’s just timing,” Holiday said after a 123-116 loss to Dallas in the home opener Friday. “New lineups, new situations, new team. I know that there are other things I can do to help win a game: play defense, get rebounds, do whatever.
“So if my shot is not falling, then there are other things I can do. But we have a lot of talent around here and I feel like it’s being shown through these first two games and preseason games and that’s something that we’ll all get together and kind of showcase together once we start winning.”
Josh Hart, one of three players acquired from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade, took Holiday’s spot in the starting lineup.
New Orleans showed its offensive potential but it wasn’t enough in a 130-122 overtime loss in the season opener at defending champion Toronto last season.
Then last season’s Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic, had a triple-double as Dallas ruined the home opener.
Point guard Lonzo Ball and forward Brandon Ingram are the other former Lakers in the starting lineup.
“We’ve been together for about two or three weeks now,” Ball said. “You know, we have nine new players. We’ll figure it out.
“It’s just timing. The more practice we get, you know, it’s going to be better for us. We pretty much have a brand new team. We have a lot of talent which is good, but we’ve got to play together to get wins.”
The Warriors were the NBA runner-up last season and have won five consecutive Western Conference titles and three of those wins preceded NBA championships.
But they too are going through a significant transition this season after Kevin Durant left for Brooklyn in a free agency and Klay Thompson underwent knee surgery that will sideline him for much if not all of the season.
After the Warriors were embarrassed at home by the Clippers (141-122) in the season opener, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said the performance was not “a one-off.”
“This is the reality,” Kerr said. “There’s going to be nights like this this year. You’ve got to play through it, you’ve got to keep fighting and keep getting better. That’s the plan.”
The Warriors will be completing a back-to-back when they meet the Pelicans. They play at Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon.