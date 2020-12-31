Opelousas edges Peabody in shootout final

ST. MARTINVILLE — Opelousas outscored Peabody 13-11 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 52-51 win over the Warhorses in the championship game of the St. Martinville Senior High School Holiday Shootout basketball tournament late Tuesday night.
In a game that was tight throughout, OHS led 14-13 after one quarter and 29-25 at halftime before Peabody took a 40-39 lead heading into the final period.
Jon’Quarius McGhee scored a game-high 21 points for the Tigers, hitting four 3-pointers in the process. Kylan Williams added 14 points and Lamare Amos had 9.
Braiden Wagner had 15 points with three 3-pointers and Zytarious Mortel had 13 points, including two 3-pointers, for Peabody. The Warhorses outshot OHS 7-6 from beyond the 3-point line and went 6-for-7 at the free throw line. Opelousas was 8-for-12 at the charity stripe.
McGhee, Jayden Lazard and Williams were named to the All-Tournament Team from Opelousas, with Peabody’s Martel and Armani Coleman also earning spots.
Also on the All-Tournament Team were Davantre Alexander and Jevion Sam of host St. Martinville; Brennan Chatman and Jaterrius Fusilier of New Iberia Senior High; J’Michael Gary and Kim Provost III of Franklin Senior High; Mitchell Easley and Robert Drakes of Alexandria Senior High; Avontez Ledet of Cecilia; and Kylan Paul of Patterson.
In other games Wednesday, New Iberia beat Franklin 53-45 in the third-place game; St. Martinville beat Patterson 55-47 in the fifth-place game; and Alexandria beat Cecilia 60-48 in the consolation final.