Only one senior starter returning for Cajuns' basketball

LAFAYETTE — The Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team will have only one senior starter returning to the hardwood for the 2021-22 season.
A mere three days after Duo Gueye officially announced he was returning for an additional season, Cedric Russell announced Friday night that he was transferring to Ohio State.
Russell wrote in a lengthy social media post, “First and foremost I would like to thank the city of Lafayette and the entire University for welcoming me with love and allowing me to be apart of a special four years. The relationship I have built here is unconditional and will always be held near and dear to my heart. Cajun Nation will always have my loyalty and my love!”
Russell then wrote about his bond with his coach Bob Marlin.
“I want to give a special thanks to Coach Marlin for allowing a 17-year-old boy to chase his dream at the collegiate level. Thank you for allowing me to grow as a player, a person, a student, a leader, and more importantly a father! Our relationship will always run deeper than player and coach and I know there’s never a time when I can’t call on you, thank you for loving me and guiding me like a son coach!”
Russell wrote about his decision to play for the Buckeyes.
“Lastly, I want to thank all the coaches who recruited through the transfer process. After much thought and prayer, I have decided that I will be playing my last year of college basketball at THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY! I’m definitely looking forward to joining the family and getting to work towards a national championship!”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Russell earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors last season as he led the team in scoring as he averaged 17.2 points per game.
Russell — who was considered to be a candidate for SBC Preseason Player of the Year — is the fifth player from last season’s team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The other departed Cajuns are former SBC Freshman of the Year and starting guard Mylik Wilson (Texas Tech); guard Devin Butts (who arrived at UL from Mississippi State); forward Jacobi Gordon (who arrived from Cal) and backup post player Chris Spenkuch.
With Russell transferring, Gueye will be the lone returning senior starter for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The Dakar, Senegal native announced through the athletic department that he was returning to play for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Gueye wrote the following: “After much prayer and consideration, I am withdrawing from the NBA Draft process. The feedback I received during this process has been valuable. I am excited to announce that I will return to the University of Louisiana and finish my career as a Ragin’ Cajun. The people of Louisiana have welcomed me with open arms the past two seasons. Also, finishing my degree and becoming a graduate of this great institution is extremely important to me. I can’t wait to see the fans pack the Cajundome for one final ride.”
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Gueye is coming off a season in which he appeared in 24 games (23 starts) while averaging 9.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and adding 1.6 assists per game.
Even with Gueye back in the fold, the Ragin’ Cajuns will look very different than last year’s team that won 17 games and advanced to the SBC Tournament semifinals.
The program lost five players to the transfer portal but also added four NCAA Division I transfers. Those four are Antwann Jones (Creighton and Memphis), Greg Williams Jr. (St. John’s), Jalen Dalcourt (San Jose State), and Jordan Brown (Arizona).