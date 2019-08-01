NEW ORLEANS – Tulane coach Willie Fritz had his eye on Will Hall for a while.
Hall first got Fritz’s attention when Hall was a 25-year-old first-year offensive coordinator at Southwest Baptist, which faced Fritz’s powerful Central Missouri team.
“I didn’t think they’d score a point on us,” Fritz said at the Green Wave’s Media Day on Wednesday.
They scored 24 and accumulated 349 yards, though Central Missouri won easily, 49-24.
“We scored a lot of points with inferior talent,” Hall said.
“I noticed then that this guy knew what he was doing,” Fritz said, “and I started following him.”
Fritz saw Hall become offensive coordinator at Arkansas Monticello for one season and West Alabama for three before becoming West Alabama’s head coach in 2011.
“When I got my first head coaching job at age 30 (Fritz) was a guy I would call and confide in,” Hall said. “We just developed a relationship.”
Hall left West Alabama after three seasons as head coach to begin a three-year stint as head coach at West Georgia. He was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2017 and was associate head coach and tight ends coach at Memphis last season before Fritz lured him to Tulane to become his offensive coordinator during the offseason.
When Fritz went looking for a coordinator after firing long-time coordinator Doug Ruse he knew who he wanted right away.
“He was the only guy I interviewed,” Fritz said. “If he hadn’t come I’d have had to look at some other dudes. Luckily I got him here.”
Hall said Fritz and the Green Wave’s potential lured him.
“Coach Fritz has been one of my heroes for a long time,” Hall said. “He worked his way up in the profession, very similar to how I had to do it. He’s won everywhere he’s been and everybody I know that knows him speaks so highly of him.”
Hall, who grew up in Amory, Mississippi, said he always thought of Tulane as “a hidden gem.” He said the key to being successful at any school is having “a niche in recruiting.”
He said the Green Wave have that because of their membership in the American Athletic Conference (“the best conference outside of the Power 5,” he said), plenty of high-school talent nearby from Texas to the panhandle of Florida and “the best school in the South.”
“I just really felt like this place could be special,” Hall said.
He arrived at a good time as Tulane is coming off a bowl victory for just the fifth time in school history. He has a senior quarterback in Justin McMillan, a transfer from LSU who led a turnaround of last season when he was inserted into the starting lineup after a 2-5 start.
Hall, though, was quick to add redshirt junior Keon Howard, a transfer from Southern Miss, to the quarterback conversation.
“Both those guys can run, they have really strong arms and they’re driven to be great,” Hall said. “We’ll run them, but we’re going to try not to run them too much.”
That will be one of the differences between Hall’s offense and the triple-option attack that Fritz has traditionally run.
“In layman’s terms, we’ll throw it more,” Hall said.
“We’ll have a lot more formations, a little more versatility from a formation perspective with hybrid players in tight ends and ‘super backs’.”
Hall said to think in terms of how the New England Patriots used to use tight end Rob Gronkowski and how the New Orleans Saints use running back Alvin Kamara.
“We’re going to play faster,” Hall added. “There will be a lot of carry-over schematically.”
Ironically, Hall was raised on the triple-option, playing for his father, legendary Mississippi high-school coach Bobby Hall.
“He was a triple-option guy, so mathematically that was a great way to learn football because you’re always looking for angles, leverage and numbers,” Hall said. “That’s how my brain was trained early on and it still carries on in a lot of the things that we do.”