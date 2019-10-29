One year making a difference for Loreauville

LOREAUVILLE — What a difference a year makes.
Following a one-win 2018 season, the Loreauville Tigers are 5-3 overall, 3-2 in District 7-2A in head coach Terry Martin’s second year.
“First of all, I think being here for the whole offseason makes a big difference,” Martin said. “Last year, I got here two weeks before we started practicing in helmets.”
To make things worse, the Tigers quickly lost then-juniors Zy Alexander and Logan Girouard to injury.
“The floodgates opened in Week 1 with the injuries last year,” Martin said. “It was a constant battle to keep our numbers up. Being here the whole summer with the 7-on-7 helped, too.
“We have a few better players skill-wise and a few better athletes, but the big thing is just Zy. He does so many things on the field. He’s so valuable and then we lost him last year.”
Entering last week, Alexander had completed 33 of 60 passes for 795 yards with eight touchdowns and only one interception.
The 6-foot-3 senior also plays safety, as well as receiver when sophomore Calep Jacob is at quarterback.
Moreover, Girouard has snagged 10 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns.
“Logan is having a great year,” Martin said. “In a perfect world, I’d like to have Zy and Logan as our wide receivers on the edge, but it’s a difficult thing for a sophomore at quarterback. I just find that week to week, Calep is learning more but Zy has more experience.
“We’re in a position where we don’t have to throw a sophomore in there. Calep starts on defense and plays in the slot a lot. He does a lot of different things for us, and he’s learning a little more at quarterback each week.”
The Tigers host Ascension Episcopal (6-2, 4-1) this Friday.
“I’ll tell you, we saw them against Erath on film,” Martin said of the Blue Gators. “They’re a really solid, fundamentally strong team that is extremely well-coached. They have real good size and are disciplined.”
Ascension quarterback Cole Simon had thrown for 1,054 yards with 12 TDs and only one interception.
“(Simon) throws it as well as anybody we’ve played,” Martin said. “We’ve been playing a little better each week and tackling better. We’ll need to tackle well because they are hard to put down.”
The Blue Gators are expected to be without four starters who are sidelined with injuries.
“With the exception of Catholic High, in the games we’ve lost, we were ahead and ended up doing some stupid things,” Martin said. “It’s important to have a playoff mindset right now because we’re facing a high caliber playoff team.”
The Tigers are currently seeded No. 25 in the Class 2A power rankings.