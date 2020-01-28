With one week to go in the prep soccer regular season, several Teche Area teams are safely in the playoffs and are building power points as boys and girls soccer teams try to make the postseason and end up at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, site of the LHSAA state soccer tournament next month
On the boys’ side of the potential brackets, two Division IV teams are in the postseason looking to finish in the top eight for a first round bye.
Only 24 teams will qualify for the playoffs in each of the four soccer divisions in boys’ and girls’ soccer.
In Division IV, district rivals Catholic High and ESA are sitting safely in the top eight as the season comes to a close.
CHS (5-6-5) was fourth in the LHSAA power rankings as of last week and ESA (6-4-4) was fifth. The district rivals battled to a 1-1 draw Saturday.
The Panthers have four games remaining in the regular season – home against North Vermilion today - and then three straight district games – at home against Ascension Episcopal Friday, at Opelousas Catholic Saturday and the final game of the season, at home against Notre Dame Monday.
Catholic High appears to be safely in the top eight and will get a first round bye before playing host to a second round game.
ESA has a district game tonight at Lafayette Christian, then plays host to Zachary Wednesday before closing the season on the road at Opelousas Catholic Thursday and at St. Michael the Archangel Monday.
If the Falcons cane beat LCA and OCHS, then they would be the district champions. ESA appears also to be safely in the top eight and will be a first round bye before playing host to a second round game.
In Division 1, New Iberia Senior High (5-10-4) still has an outside chance of making the playoffs.
The Jackets, hurt this season by the large number of tie games on their record, are 33rd in the power rankings with three games remaining in the regular season.
NISH travels to Comeaux today, then plays host to H.L. Bourgeois Thursday before finishing the regular season on the road at Carencro Monday.
For the Jackets to make the playoffs, New Iberia has to run the table and then get some help from teams about them losing games.
NISH coach Casey Friend said that it’s still possible to get a playoff bid, but his Jackets must win out.
In Division II, Westgate (7-7-0) is 22nd in the power rankings, effectively on the bubble of making the top 24.
The Tigers also have three games remaining in the schedule all of them at home.
WHS plays Carencro today, Vermilion Catholic Friday and David Thibodaux Tuesday. A couple of wins or ties should be enough to keep Westgate in the top 24 and in the playoffs. They will be on the road in the first and second rounds.
In Division III, Both St. Martinville (3-11-5, 28th) and Erath (2-15-1, 40th) are on the outside looking in for postseason play.
SMSH has the closest chance of cracking the top 24. The Tigers have one game left on the schedule, at home against Opelousas High Wednesday.
A win, with some help from teams losing above them, could be enough to get SMSH into the postseason.
Erath has three games left in the regular season. The Bobcats played Abbeville Monday, travel to Kaplan Wednesday and then finish up at home against Lake Charles College Prep Saturday. EHS will most likely not make the postseason this year.
In the girls’ bracket, Catholic High, ESA and Highland Baptist are in good spots to make the playoffs.
CHS (14-7-1) is seventh in the power rankings. As in the boys bracket, only the top 24 teams will make postseason play and the top eight teams will get first round byes.
At seventh, CHS has a chance to get the bye. The Lady Panthers close out the regular season with four games, at Lafayette Christian today, at Comeaux Thursday and then home against Ascension Episcopal Saturday and home against Sulphur Monday.
Head girls coach Stefan Norris feels that his team has the chance, by sweeping the final four games, of finishing in the top four and have not only the first round bye, but also have home playoff games through the semifinals.
ESA (8-5-2) was ninth in the power rankings. The Lady Falcons would play host to first round game if they don’t move into the top eight by the end of the season.
ESA has three road games left, at Ascension Episcopal Wednesday, at Episcopal in Baton Rouge Friday and at Southside Monday.
Highland Baptist (8-5-3), in its first year of varsity play, is 23rd in the power rankings. The Lady Bears are on the bubble, but are in the postseason right now with one game left in the regular season, at Opelousas Catholic Monday.
A win at OCHS and the Lady Bears should be in the postseason, on the road in the first round. A loss could drop HBCS out of the top 24 and on the outside looking in for the playoffs.
In Division I. New Iberia Senior High (6-12-1) is 39th in the power rankings. With three home games left in the regular season, Comeaux today, Westgate Thursday and Erath Monday, the Lady Jackets may have too big of a hurdle to climb to get into the playoffs.
In Division II, Westgate (3-11-2) is 31st in the power rankings. The Lady Tigers have two games left in the regular season, home against Carencro today and at NISH Thursday. WHS may also have too much of climb to get into the top 24 an into the playoffs this year.
In Division III, Erath (6-6-1, 22nd) and St. Martinville (1-9-3, 36th) are in opposite positions as the regular season comes to an end.
Erath is on the bubble of making the playoffs but the Lady Bobcats played Vermilion Catholic Monday, and then play host to David Thibodaux Wednesday before closing on the road at Cecilia Saturday and at NISH Monday.
A couple of wins or ties should be enough to get Erath into the playoffs and on the road in the first round.
SMSH has two games left in the regular season, at North Vermilion Wednesday and home against Abbeville Saturday. The Lady Tigers may also have too big a deficit to make up to get into the top 24 and the playoffs this year.