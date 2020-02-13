With a week to go in the regular season, New Iberia Senior High boys’ basketball team is still third in the Class 5A power rankings as the Jackets trail No. 2 Ouachita Parish by less than a half-point and No. 1 Natchitoches Central by a little less than a full point.
NISH closes the season with a tough four game stretch as the Jackets play host to Lafayette High Friday, travel across town to Westgate Saturday, then close with a road game at Acadiana Tuesday and then home against Sulphur Feb. 21.
New Iberia (24-4) holds almost a full point lead over No. 4 Alexandria and right at a full point lead over Lafayette High, setting up the potential for a move up or down when the Jackets play LHS Friday.
NISH is still looking to stay in the top four for the chance to stay at home in the playoffs through the quarterfinals.
In Class 4A, Westgate (7-13) is 28th in the power rankings with four games left in the regular season, home Friday against Teurlings, NISH Saturday, at Northside Tuesday and home against Carencro on Friday, Feb. 21.
The Tigers are currently in the playoffs and would be on the road in the first round but the finals seeding is still to be determined.
WHS, with a power ranking of 30.03 has four teams above them with power ranking scores in the 30’s and four schools below them with PR scores in the 29’s.
With a couple of wins, Westgate has the potential to move up for a better seed in the first round.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville (23-6) is sixth in the power rankings. The Tigers also have four games left in the regular season, Friday at Erath, Monday at Alexandria Senior High, Tuesday at David Thibodaux and Friday, Feb. 21 at home against Crowley.
The Tigers are less than a half-point behind No. 5 Lutcher and more than four points behind No. 4 Brusly. SMSH could catch Luther and slip into the fifth seed but moving into the top four most likely won’t happen.
Whether the fifth or sixth seed, St. Martinville would be home for the first two rounds of the playoffs but be on the road for the quarterfinals, unless the third or fourth seed would be upset.
Also in Class 3A, Erath (0-23) is 52nd in the power rankings and won’t make the playoffs this year. With three games left in the regular season, the Bobcats are looking to pick up one win to avoid going winless this season.
In Class 2A, Franklin (20-8) is currently the fifth seed and about 1.5 points behind fourth seed Red River. FHS has three games left, home against Ascension Episcopal today, at Houma Christian Monday and home against Catholic High Thursday, Feb. 20.
Franklin has an outside chance of catching Red River and move into the top four for the playoffs but even with a fifth seed, the Hornets would be home for two rounds of playoffs before going on the road in the quarterfinals, barring an upset of the team ranked above them.
West St. Mary (13-14) is 20th in the power rankings.
With three games left in the regular season, at Loreauville today, home against Delcambre Tuesday and at Ascension Episcopal Feb. 20, the Wolfpack most likely won’t be able to make up enough ground to get into the top 16 and play host to a first round playoff game and will be on the road in the opening round.
Delcambre (13-15) is 35th in the power rankings, currently on the outside looking in. The Panthers have four games left, at Jeanerette today, home against Highland Baptist Saturday, at West St. Mary Tuesday and home against Houma Christian Thursday.
Delcambre has three teams to jump to get into the top 32 and into the postseason.
The Panthers will need to win some games and have some teams above them lose to have a chance to get in the playoffs.
Jeanerette (10-19) is 37th in the power rankings and Loreauville (4-16) is 45th. Both teams have three games left in the regular season and most likely can’t make up enough ground to get into the playoffs this year.
In Class A, Centerville (10-13) is 15th in the power rankings. With three games left in the regular season, home against Vermilion Catholic Friday, at Hanson Tuesday and home against Highland Baptist Feb. 21, the Bulldogs are looking to stay in the top half of the bracket to get a home first-round playoff game.
In Division III, Catholic High (15-10) is eighth in the power rankings. The Panthers have three games left in the regular season, home against Houma Christian today, home against Jeanerette Monday and at
Franklin Thursday, Feb. 20. CHS is looking to stay in the top eight and get a home playoff game in the first round.
In Division IV, Highland Baptist (7-14) is 24th in the power rankings and Hanson (2-13) is 25th in the power rankings. With only 16 teams getting into the playoffs in Division IV, neither team can make up enough ground to get into the playoffs this year.
Finally, in Division V, ESA (17-11) is second in the power rankings. The Falcons have three games left, at Midland Friday to wrap up District 7-B play and then home against St. John Wednesday and North Vermilion Friday, Feb. 21.
ESA can’t catch No. 1 seed Jehovah-Jireh but if they can stay ahead of No. 3 seed Family Christian, the Falcons would have a bye all the way through the quarterfinals and have to win one game to make the state tournament.