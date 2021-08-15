One team finishes August Pro Am with every player in the black

More than a hundred golfers took advantage of dry weather at Cane Row Golf Club in early August, with 55 of the 111 either making or exceeding their needed points.
The winning team of Gilbert Boudreaux (5 points), Rhett Viator (1), Weston Reed (5) and Mark Robichaux (0), which finished with 11 points, was the lone team to had all its players make or exceed their points.
Jason Hebert was the A Player individual winner at +3; Murphy Guilbeaux was the B Player winner at +7; Jules Hebert was the C Player winner at +7; and Will Baudoin was the D Player winner at +10.
Two new players joined the pro am for the month, Lance Viator and Rhett Viator.
The September Pro Am will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Thursday, Sept. 9, at Southern Oaks in Abbeville. Players are asked to call the pro shop at 337-893-5203 starting Friday, Sept. 3, to register for the tournament.
The second place team with 9 points was Mark Hooks (5), Pam Meadows (-5), Brett Price (5) and Matt Woollett (4).
With 7 points were Keith Bernard (2), Jules Hebert (-2), Bo Provost (3) and Christian Willis (4).
In third place via a tiebreaker with 6 points were Joe Bass (4), Roger Cook (-1), Jules Hebert (5) and Andrew Walker (-2).
In fourth with 6 points were Jason Hebert (3), Avia McGlothlam (-1), Paul Olivier (-5) and Glenn Suire (-1).
In fifth, via a tiebreaker, with 4 points were Dawn DeClouet (0), Jay Frederick (4), Maxie Mathews (-5) and Linda Savoie (5).
In sixth, also with 4 points, were Johnny Bourque (-5), Jacob Freyou (2), Jim Morse (4) and Bruce Wade (3).
Finishing seventh with 3 points, in a tiebreaker, were Boyd Boutte (-1), Roger Cook (-1), Olan Granger (5) and Brody LeBlanc (0).
Also with 3 points were Benny Dronet (-1), Mike Grigsby (1), Nicholas Landry (5) and John Reed (-2).
With 2 points were Ed Brawner (-2), Sid Champagne (1), Lance Viator (0) and JC Landry (3).
Four teams finished with 1 point: Roy Boudreaux (-5), Matt Hebert (1), Paul Ladoucet (2) and Don Sarkies (3); Murphy Guilbeaux (5), Cort Lae (-3), Stephen Newman (-5) and Murphy Pontiff (4); Tom Carroll (4), Al Landry (-3), Chris Mayard (5) and Al Moss (-5); and Chris Bayard (5), Mike Frey (0), Dale Menard (-4) and Farley Painter (-1).
With 0 points were Will Baudoin (5), Johnny Hollier (0), Dale Menard (-4) and Farley Painter (-1).
At -1 were Ronnie Finley (-5), Tim Hebert (-1), Frank Hunter (1) and Michael Landry (4).
Teams at -2 were Will Broussard (-1), Dan Hidalgo (3), Kyle Meche (-5) and Michael Landry (4); Paul Colson (-1), Dale Hargrave (2), Ryan Hebert (-2) and Father Mark Miley (-1); Otto Bonin (-1), Kempton Collins (-1), Nolan Granger (1) and Vic Segura (-1); and Robert Burton (5), Sheryl Granger (-5), Eric Indest (-1) and Jimmy Rogers (-1).
Teams at -3 were Homer Bourque (1), Roger Pisani (-5), Neil Soileau )0) and Kris Viator (1); and Michael Barrilleaux (0), Bobby Broussard (-3), Bobby Delaunay (-5) and Robert Romero (5).
Teams at -4 were Louis Devillier (-4), Larry Duplantis (-5), Herman Hebert (5) and Mickey Michel (0); Armand Castille (3), Kyle Hargrave (0), Brent Manuel (-2) and Roy Poche’ (-5); and Danny Duplantis (3), Glenn Dupuis (-5), Jacob Perrodin (0) and Dave Williamson (-2).
Finishing at -5 were Ann Bourgeois (3), Errik Derouen (-2), Duane Perry (-5) and Jimmy Prados (-1).
At -8 were Glenn Bienvenu (-4), Lenny Dubois (-3), Daniel Horton (1) and Charles Ibert (-2).
At -11 were Kevin Arceneaux (-1), Tyler Derouen (-1), Dylan Meche (-4) and Bo Provost (-5).