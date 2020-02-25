One of the big team goals for the New Iberia Senior High boys’ basketball team this season was to finish in the top four of the power rankings in order to have a home quarterfinals playoff game.
“That’s been one of our big goals all year,” NISH boys coach Todd Russ said after Friday’s won over Sulphur in the regular season finale. “It’s something that we wanted as a team and it’s something that we’re worked hard on all year for that chance.”
All that hard work for that chance came to fruition Monday as the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the playoff brackets for select and non-select schools as the NISH Yellow Jackets, which had been hovering around the top four all season long and actually spent two weeks as the top seed in Class 5A, finished as the third seed and will play host to three rounds of playoff games, including the long-sought home quarterfinals playoff game.
NISH (26-4) will play host to No. 30 seed L.W. Higgins (14-10) in the first round of the playoffs Friday.
The winner of that games gets the winner of the 14/19 contest between West Monroe and St. Amant for the second round.
The Yellow Jackets lead a contingent of 10 Teche Area teams into the postseason, with four other teams finishing as top 10 seeds. Also, six teams will have their first playoff game at home as the non-select schools aim for a spot in the LHSAA Marsh Madness Top 28 State Tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles March 10-14,
Both Westgate and Catholic High will be in the postseason this year along with fellow Iberia Parish school Delcambre, St. Mary Parish schools Franklin, West St. Mary and Centerville and St. Martin Parish schools St. Martinville and ESA.
Catholic High, Franklin, ESA and St. Martinville all finished as top 10 seeds in their respective playoff brackets.
Franklin (23-8) was the second-highest non-select seed in the area as the Hornets finished as the fifth seed in Class 2A and will play host to No. 28 seed French Settlement (16-16) in the first round and the winner will play the winner of the 12/21 game between Bunkie and Lakeside.
St. Martinville (25-8), which hovered in or near the top eight all season, finished as the 10th seed in Class 3A and will play host to No. 23 seed Westlake (13-12) in the first round with the winner facing the winner of the 7/26 game between Lutcher and Sterlington.
In Division III, Catholic High (16-12) finished as the eighth seed and will play host to long-time rival Notre Dame (12-11) in the first round. The winner of that game heads to Baton Rouge to face top-sed Dunham (19-10) in the quarterfinals. Dunham received a first round bye in Division III.
In Division V, ESA (17-14), which for most of the season was the No. 2 seed, finished as the No. 4 seed and drew a first-round bye and will play the winner of the 5/12 game between Northside Christian and Baton Rouge International.
In the select school division, only 16 teams made the playoffs. So those first-round games don’t have to be played until March 3.
In Class 2A, West St. Mary (16-14), which had been in the bottom half of the bracket and facing a first round road game, moved up and finished as the 16th seed and will play host to a first round game Friday against 17th seed (Independence) with the winner facing a road trip in the second round to either top-seed Port Allen (22-6) or 32nd seed Delcambre (16-16) which appeared to be on the outside of the playoffs, bu managed a late season run to sneak in as the final seed.
Delcambre will travel to Port Allen in the first round.
The only other Teche Area team that will be home in the first round is Centerville (12-14), the 15th seed in Class A, which will play host to No. 18 seed Block (12-10) with the winner heading to No. 2 seed Grand Lake, which received a first-round bye in Class A.
Finally, Westgate (10-15), the 23rd seed in Class 4A, will head to No. 9 seed McMain (21-11) in the first round Friday.
The winner of that game will face the winner of the 8/25 contest between Rayne and Beau Chene in the second round.
Keep checking The Daily Iberian when game times for Friday’s first round games are announced.