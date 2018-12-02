When you ask CHS senior Peter LeBlanc what the highlight of his Catholic High football career is, the answer quickly comes back winning the state championship as as junior.
Well, LeBlanc has one more game left in his CHS football career and it just may turn out to be the one game that could trump his favorite.
Thursday night in the Mercedez-Benz Superdome, Catholic High looks to defend the Division III state championship it won last year when the Panthers play the team they beat in 2017, Notre Dame, for the title.
And just like last year, LeBlanc looks to have big impact and a big role in the chance to repeat as state champions.
“We had a great season, other than that one game that we’re not going to talk about,” said LeBlanc. “Of course we have one game left and hopefully we’ll come away with another state championship.”
It doesn’t take much to figure out which game LeBlanc doesn’t want to talk about earlier this season Catholic High lost 49-0 to the same Notre Dame team they play Thursday night.
Of course, Catholic High lost to the Pioneers last year in the regular season then beat them in the state championship game.
So now LeBlanc and the Panthers hope for a repeat of last season’s results in five days.
As for LeBlanc, the CHS senior had a good season on the field as he rushed for 648 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 446 yards and eight touchdowns.
“I think I did as well as I needed to even though I did more blocking and wasn’t much in the pass game this year,” he said. “But I’m fine with that.
“We kept on winning so it was all good.”
Even though he didn’t have the production in the pass game or the rushing game in 2018 as he did in 2017, it wasn’t that big of an issue for the three-year starter.
“I didn’t mind it,” said LeBlanc. “I just like playing football. Running the ball is just as good as going out and catching passes so it was fine by me.”
Before his senior year began, LeBlanc secured his future with a commitment to play at Louisiana-Lafayette. It was something that helped him concentrate on his senior year.
“I think (committing) took a lot of stress off my back and let me focus on playing high school football my last year,” he said.
It was a move that head coach Brent Indest heartily agreed with.
“I think it’s always best for kid to commit early, especially if they have a good idea of what they want to do,” said the CHS coach. “He’s been solid all year long.”
Indest knew early on that LeBlanc was going to be special to the Panther athletic program.
“When we first realized it was his sophomore year in track when the first time he ran the hurdles be broke the school record,” said Indest. “We knew then that he was going to be a special athlete and he’s just continued to hone his craft and get better.”
That ability to get better and play hard led to numerous wins this season for CHS and let Indest and company use him as a decoy as well.
“In the game against Country Day, they had to account for Peter in the offense and they loaded up on his side to double-cover him,” said the CHS coach. “Because of that they have to play soft on the other side and led to Trey Amos getting just about all of his 315 yards in the game.”
Indest also realzed this year that he had to get the ball into LeBlanc’s hands more so he moved him to wingback.
“We knew early on that we weren’t going to have much of a passing attack this year so we moved him to get the ball into his hands more.”
Which led to LeBlanc accounting for 1,094 yards from scrimmage and 102 points as CHS went 9-1 in the regular season and currently 3-0 in the playoffs.
“We wanted to get the ball in his hands a whole bunch of different ways and we were able to do that,” said Indest.
LeBlanc attributes a lot of his success to the CHS coaches and the tradition of winning at the school.
“I owe a lot of my success to the coaches and that winning tradition,” said LeBlanc. “It’s been fun over here playing football. I’m going to miss it and the guys that I’ve played with over four years.”
Now LeBlanc and the rest of the Panthers have a chance to go out as two-time defending state champions.
“I think that we’re coming into the game with a different attitude,” said LeBlanc. “We know that we can play with these guys and we have a chip on our shoulder.
“We know that we’re underdogs. We just have to come in and play our game.”