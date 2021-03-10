LOREAUVILLE — How often in baseball of softball has one inning made a difference?
Tuesday night, the fifth inning eas the difference in Loreauville’s 10-4 win over Catholic High.
Up 3-2, over their bitter district rivals, Catholic High couldn’t push any runs across to increase its lead.
In the bottom of the frame, Loreauville scored six runs to go up 8-2 and added two more runs in the sixth and the Lady Tigers rallied for the win.
“It’s a microcosm of our season,” CHS coach Angela Badeaux said. “If we take away that one bad inning, it’s a different ball game.”
“Our girls just kept plugging and plugging and plugging,” LHS coacj Jude Dugas said. “That big inniing started for us with an errors that we tooko advantage of and it just kept going ffrom there.”
Playing a non-district game because the district voted to play one round of distriuct games, the District 7-2A game between the two rivals comes at CHS in two weeks. Dugas said that Loreauville wanted to prove something against their rivals.
“We wanted to get a win over a district rival, even it it;s not a district game,” the LHS coach said. “My girls have been playing hard and it was good to see them put a game like this together against them.”
Kate Landry had a double and an RBI; Niyah Nora had a hit and two RBIs and Makenzie Bonin had two hits and two RBIs as LHS im[roved to 10-3 overall headed into another district rival gry game Thursday at Delcambre. It’s also going to be considered a non-district game
“Our message has been ‘Win the next pitch,’” Dugas said. “We were able to do that tonight and hopefully we can keep doing that.”
Alyssa Soileau got the win for LHS as she went all seven innings and allowed four runs on six hits.
Mia Poirrier took the loss for CHS. She also had a home for the Lady Panthers, who fell to 2-9 overall.
Michelle Sapienza, Bray Bernard,and Kayla Rosamond each had a hit and an RBI for Catholic High.
“We’re getting there,” Badeaux said. “We keep playing hard and it’s going to show up for us on the scoreboard soon.”