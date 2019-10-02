In the nine years that Acadiana Christian, formerly Assembly Christian, has played tackle football, it has never played host to a playoff game.
Yes, the Lions have gone on the road in the playoffs, but never have been one of the top two seeds in the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana football league, whether 8-man or 11-man, and had the pleasure or watching other teams make the trip to New Iberia for the postseason.
That could change Thursday night.
With a 4-2 league record (5-2 overall) all the Lions need to do is win one of their final two games and ACS will clinch the second seed in the league and play host to that semifinal contest Oct. 18 with a chance to head to the finals, which will be played Oct. 26.
“We’ve won five out of our six games this year and if we can get one win in our final two games we will host the first playoff game in school history,” ACS coach Dwight Fage said. “So we’re pretty excited about that.
“We’re always been road dogs so it would be great to play at home.”
That one win may be in the offing Thursday night as the Lions play host to Northeast Baptist School at New Iberia Senior High.
Northeast has been the cellar-dweller this season in the ACEL with an 0-5 record and has been in a rebuilding mode this year. Acadiana Christian beat the Knights 36-0 in the first meeting back in August.
The final game of the regular season for ACS will be next week as the Lions head to John Paul the Great in Lafayette. JPG sits one game behind Acadiana Christian in the ACEL rankings and would be a tough place to get that one win, so Fage would like to see it happen this week as ACS celebrates homecoming for the first time with football.
“We’ve always celebrated homecoming with basketball and this year the school asked if we can do it during football season and we decided to do it,” Fage said. “we trying hard not to get caught up in all the homecoming activities this week.
“We’re trying to have a good time with it but we also need to focus on what we need to do Thursday night.”
While the Lions won the first meeting and even though the Knights haven’t won a game this season, it doesn’t mean ACS will be facing a pushover opponent.
“Oh no,” Fage said. “They have been getting better and their losses are not quite as lopsided as they were in the beginning of the season. They’ve played their opponents a lot tougher in recent weeks.”
Coming into Thursday’s game, the Lions have been an offensive machine this year, scoring an average of 35 points per game and with a couple of players about the cross the 1,000 yards from scrimmage plateau.
“Cade Miller should top the 1,000 yard mark this week which is exciting,” Fage said.
Changing up a little bit from the recent pass of throwing the ball, the Lions this year have been subduing opponents by keeping in on the ground.
ACS has rushed for an average of 285 yards per game while throwing for only 63 yards per game.
“This has been one of the fastest teams that we’ve had,” Fage said. “We get to the ball quickly, our backs hit the hole hard and we’ve been able to outrun a lot of people.
“I knew coming into the season that Wyatt (Deselle, ACS quarterback) had a year under his belt and that Gabe (Boudreaux) and Andrew (Judice) has been great for us but the surprise has been Cade.
“He transferred in over the summer and I didn’t have a clue about what he could do. What he’s done for us is give us another option and he’s come through.”
Fage, who’s in his fifth year at ACS, is excited about the possibility in front of his team Thursday night.
“It feels great,” he said. “What God has done here for this program has been awesome.
“When I got here, we had to learn how to win. Now it’s like we expect to win. The kids put the work in over the summer in the weight room and the drills that we did.
“We have three straight semifinal losses and to be able to take that next step would be great.”