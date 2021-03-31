When Carroll Olivier Sr. isn’t busy with one of his three jobs, he is constantly in motion, ferrying his kids to and from workouts, practices and games.
Olivier and his wife, Allison, have four children who play multiple sports at Highland Baptist, and all four are key members of the HBCS basketball teams.
M’Kiyiah Olivier, a freshman guard, averaged 16 points, eight assists, six steals, three rebounds and two blocks while helping the Lady Bears to a 23-5 finish and the program’s first appearance in the state championship.
“M’Kiyiah has excelled since the day she picked up a basketball,” Olivier Sr. said. “My wife knew it the first time she saw her play in the yard.
“My wife played point guard for NISH. Her team went 32-5 under coach Jeremy Bonin. She was the starting point guard since she was a freshman. After that first day, he said, ‘M’Kiyiah has raw talent.’ Yvette is pretty much the same.”
During her junior high career at Anderson Middle School, M’Kiyiah scored over 500 points, including 36 in one game. As a sixth-grader, she was the starting point guard for the eighth-grade team.
Yvette, who was often the first player to come off the bench for HBCS girls basketball coach Carol Sensley this season, is only in the seventh grade. She was part of an undefeated junior high team before transferring to Highland.
When Highland’s basketball season isn’t underway, you can find M’Kiyiah and Yvette traveling with the Louisiana United team that features the best players in the state in each age group.
“If we’re not eating or sleeping or working, we’re exercising or we’re at the gym or at a game or at a practice,” said Allison Olivier, who teaches math at Anderson Middle and keeps the scorebook at basketball games.
Both parents said their kids have received invaluable mentoring at Highland from seniors Myles Liggans and Marin Barras.
“Those leaders took our kids under their wing and treated them like family from the jump,” Allison Olivier said. “Marin tells people that the girls are twins and she’s the big sister. She’s always looking out.
“Myles always has Ty under his wing. He comes over after losses and discusses things with them. Those kids — Marin and Myles — are phenomenal.”
Ty Olivier is a ninth-grader who not only started on the HBCS boys basketball team, he was the second-leading scorer behind Liggans. In football, Ty led the team in tackles from his linebacker position and made second-team all-district.
“There were a lot of reasons I decided to send my kids to Highland,” Olivier Sr. said. “Ty was going to play football for coach Rick Hutson. Coach Hutson was my coach in high school. He’s a football guy that I looked up to.
“He was one of my mentors. I knew I wanted Ty to play for him. He knows the game, and I wanted somebody who was going to challenge Ty. Also, I like how Coach Sensley develops basketball players. I wanted the girls to be coached tough.”
When M’Kiyiah and Yvette are on the basketball court, their brothers are their most vocal fans.
“I’m running up and down the court while the game is going on,” said Carroll Olivier Jr., a sophomore who starts on the football team at center and serves as the sixth man in hoops.
“I let them know that they’re the best out there. I’m biased because I’m their brother, but I also know how good they are. They worked hard to earn that bias from me.”
Carroll Olivier Sr. said he often gets emotional while watching his kids compete.
“I’m always moved to chills or tears, knowing how much work we put in,” he said. “It’s tough to live with me.
“The expectations with academics are high, and some of the training sessions get a little rocky. Coming up not having a father, it’s everything to me to be their father. It’s special watching them blossom and grow.”