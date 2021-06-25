Higland Baptist senior Carroll Olivier Jr. prefers playing on the offensive side of the ball, which is not uncommon for many high school athletes.
What makes it uncommon is the reason why.
“I’ve never really played defense before,” he said. “This is my first year playing defense.”
So the tight end, formerly a lineman, moved to the end of the line on offense this year and added a defensive position for the Bears under third-year head coach Rick Hutson.
“It felt good to know that Coach (Rick Hutson) relies on me on both sides of the ball so I’m excited to try something new this year,” Olivier said.
Even though HBCS didn’t officially have a spring football session, Olivier and the rest of the Bears spent time in the weight room getting, as he said, bigger, stronger and faster.
“We’ve done weights. speed drills and extra work two to three days a week,” Olivier said.
Plus he has all the trust in the world in Hutson, who came to Highland after a long career across town at New Iberia Senior High.
“I.m happy we have Coach Hutson because I believe that he’s the best coach in the area,” he said. “He has so much experience that he teaches us, it’s amazing.”
And Olivier is just as enthusiastic about playing for Highland.
“It’s fun because everyone is positive and we have a good coach to play for,” Olivier said.
As for the fall, all Olivier wants is the have the best senior season that he can as he prepares for Highland hoops come winter time.
And all he really wants out of his senior year is to make first-team All-District after falling short last season while making a playoff push.
“Last year I was starting center and I put in a lot of work to be able to help the team somewhere else in the lineup,” Olivier said. “My favorite play last year was the first play of the first game of the season and we scored a touchdown. Linemen don’t get many chances to run the ball.”