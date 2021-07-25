Ty Olivier is preparing to take over as Highland Baptist’s starting quarterback this upcoming season, and the sophomore got a jumpstart on the process by participating in the Manning Passing Academy earlier this summer in Thibodaux.
“We did a lot of work on our technique,” said Olivier, who started at inside linebacker as a freshman for the Bears. “We studied a lot on how to beat coverages.”
Olivier worked closely with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, as well as Tyler Shough (Texas Tech) and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati).
“They told me I did well at stepping up in the pocket and escaping the pocket when needed,” he said. “It helped me to learn what the college quarterbacks would do in certain situations, like what they do with their footwork.”
Ty’s father, Carroll Olivier Sr., also attended the camp.
“Peyton Manning is my all time favorite quarterback,” Carroll Olivier said. “I told him that he is the reason that Ty is a quarterback. I’ve been cheering for him since he was in college at the University of Tennessee. I like his style of play.
“To me, he’s the best. Everybody likes Tom Brady and Drew Brees, and they’re elite, but I like the way Peyton Manning played the game. For Ty to be able to meet him, take a picture with him and learn from him, that was huge.”
Carroll Olivier said the family will be returning to the Manning event every year of Ty’s career.
“Eli Manning and Peyton Manning had a class at the academy,” he said. “That was priceless. For my son to be able to learn some things from those guys, that’s priceless. We’re going every year until he’s too old. They had 1,400 kids out there.
“I tell you, they worked on everything, every day. I was in awe. I knew that was something huge for Ty. I’ve told everyone I know that if they have a kid who is a quarterback, tight end, receiver or running back, and they want to give their kid a treat, send him to the Manning camp. It’s an experience of a lifetime.”
As Anderson Middle School’s eighth-grade quarterback, Ty led his team to an undefeated season.
“I like quarterback because you control the game,” he said. “At the start of the summer, I was rusty because I hadn’t played quarterback in some time. But now, I feel like I’ve gotten back to where I was coming out of junior high.”
Ty talked about learning behind Myles Liggans, the greatest quarterback in HBCS history.
“One thing Myles taught me isn’t even about football,” he said. “We were in a district basketball game at Vermilion Catholic, and I turned the ball over. He came to my house and I was still upset. He said that sometimes you have to let it go.
“He said not to take that home with me. From watching him, I learned about composure. I don’t think I’m going to be as good as Myles this year, but if I play how I can play, I can help the team win.”
Although Highland graduated its top six receivers from last year, the Oliviers aren’t fazed.
“We graduated pretty much every skill guy, but you always play to win,” Carroll said. “My big thing is you want to be the best player that you can be for your team. You also want to make your teammates around you better.
“You want to play the game the right way. Adversity, in any form, is good for an athlete. One of the things I’ve always liked about Coach (Rick) Hutson is that, no matter the pool of talent, he’s going to get the maximum out of it.”