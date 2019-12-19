Oliver sees some positives in tourney loss

Westgate head basketball coach Oliver Winston saw some positive aspects in his team’s 67-59 loss to Zachary on Wednesday in the first round of the Battle of the Berry Tournament hosted by NISH.
After a jumper by Devondre Butler put WHS (5-3) ahead 53-52 early in the fourth quarter, Zachary outscored the Tigers 15-7 the rest of the way to improve to 9-1.
“We had the pace we wanted and thought we had them in the right spot,” Winston said. “We let them off the hook because we went up by one point and then we had like three turnovers in a row.
“Those kinds of things we have to correct and get better, but the effort was there. You can build off of effort. You can’t build if there’s no effort, but they did show effort tonight.”
Early in the third, back-to-back 3-pointers by Daniel Herron and Derryon Sam gave WHS a 30-25 lead, but Zachary stormed back to take a 49-44 lead into the fourth period.
“We had good effort,” Winston said. “We didn’t hit shots down the stretch in the last three minutes of the game.
“Part of that is we don’t have the legs we need yet. The other part is that we have to practice hitting those shots and making those layups when we’re exhausted.”
Despite being held to 2 points in the first half, WHS guard Keydrain Calligan scored 10 in the third quarter and finished with 15 points.
“Keydrain kind of pressed a little bit, but we also got caught giving him the ball and just standing there looking at him,” Winston said. “Once we got that adjusted, he was able to get into a better flow.
“He has to stop pressing, but again our practice time is these games and we don’t have easy games. You have to learn the hard way — on the road.”
Zachary, which was ranked 10th in Class 5A in the LHSAA’s most recent release of power points, was paced by Brandon Rodgers with 13 points. The Broncos had outscored their opponents by an average of 33.5 points per game heading into Wednesday.
“A couple of times when we got tired, we broke down on the press and let them get to the bucket,” Winston said. “I thought (sophomore forward) Danny Lewis played really well.
“I don’t think we went to him enough. We have answers. There were times when we had two freshmen on the floor. I’m excited about what we can do. Now, it’s just a matter of putting the work in.”
Sam led the Tigers with 18 points but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“He can play,” Winston said of the 5-foot-10 senior guard. “I like that we were able to play 11 kids, and I think we can play even more once we get comfortable. The guys are playing hard and that’s all you can ask for this time of year.”
Results from the late game between New Iberia Senior High School and Loreauville High School were not available before deadline for today’s newspaper.