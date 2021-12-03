Offensive line plays vital role in SMSH success

ST. MARTINVILLE — Known simply as the “Big Tigers,” the St. Martinville Senior High offensive line has been big in more than one way for the SMSH football team, which challenges No. 7 Union Parish in the Class 3A semifinals today at home.
Tight end Phalijah Alexander (6-2, 200, Sr.), guards Javon Turpeau (5-11, 250, Jr.) and Dylan Phillips (5-11, 250, Soph.) tackles Javin Griffin (6-3, 285, Sr.) and Dorian Porter (6-2, 300, Jr.) and center Josh Cormier (5-10, 280, Sr.) are physically large, and they’ve also powered an offense that is averaging 56 points per game in the playoffs.
“They’ve been vital,” Tigers coach Vincent DeRouen said. “It’s a group with a lot of experience. They’re not the tallest kids in the world. They’re mostly a group of squatty kids who are strong in the weight room.
“They’ve done an outstanding job with run blocking. They’re road-graders. They block the sled and put in the work during the week, and that’s why you see a lot of our success on plays to the outside. We run the ball so well that we’re able to keep defenses off balance where they can’t blitz every down. That’s made (quarterback) Tanner (Harrison) more comfortable in the pocket.”
When you watch highlights of the No. 3-seeded Tigers’ best running plays of the season, it’s easy to spot Griffin pulling from one side of the line to the other where he usually finishes off unfortunate defenders with a “pancake block.”
“Griffin is the strongest kid we’ve had around here, and he puts it into action on the field,” DeRouen said. “He has a mean streak. Phalijah doesn’t catch a lot of balls, but he’s really aggressive and athletic. Josh has been starting since he was a sophomore. He does a good job making the calls and checks.
“Turpeau is an athletic kid who does a good job pulling and making his blocks. Phillips is a heady kid who is really tough, and Porter is a big, powerful kid who does a good job at strong tackle.”
With receivers Harvey Broussard, Cullen Charles and Kyrin LeBlanc catching passes from Harrison, Alexander has sacrificed opportunities for touches and dedicated himself to blocking.
“Phalijah is the toughest tight end I’ve ever seen,” Griffin said. “He gets pancakes every game. He always runs through his blocks. He’s aggressive, and that’s what you need in a tight end.”
The offensive line has helped the Tigers to an 11-2 record and paved the way for Harrison and sophomore running Steven Blanco to gain 4.519 yards with 67 TDs.
“Every day, we put in the work,” Griffin said. “When we push the sled in practice, we imagine that it’s an actual person in front of us. We stay tight. We hold each other accountable. I love the season we’re having. It shows that we really have grown up.”
Griffin said the SMSH skill players appreciate the blue collar work put in by the offensive line.
“They give us compliments all the time,” he said. “They’ll come to the sideline after a touchdown and say, “Good job, Griff! Good job, everybody!’ Harvey will come tell us how he loves the blocks we’re making during the game.”
Griffin and the offensive line also appreciate their teammates who score all the touchdowns.
“It feels good having those guys because I know they can make a play even if I miss a block,” Griffin said. “They can still make something out of it.”