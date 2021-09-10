Offensive line paved way for big day for St. Martinville runners in opener

ST. MARTINVILLE — Led by Javin Griffin and Joshua Cormier, the St. Martinville Senior High School offensive line powered the Tigers to a 48-41 win over Cecilia in last week’s season opener.
Steven Blanco rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns and Tanner Harrison tacked on 166 yards with three scores.
SMSH coach Vincent DeRouen said his backs had a field day running behind Cormier and the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Griffin.
“Griffin has been doing that,” DeRouen said. “He does a real good job. Our runners did a good job, also. I think our offensive line did a good job of blocking, and our runners hit the hole hard. Blanco and Harrison had great nights with 60- and 70-yard touchdowns.
“Our defense would get off the field, and then we’d have a one or two-play drive and the defense would be right back out there again. Our blocking was really good. Our backs didn’t have to work as hard because the holes were so wide. Josh Cormier, the center, did a nice job of picking up the middle linebacker. That worked really well for us.”
Harrison was 5-for-11 passing for 47 yards.
“We were trying to set up passes with the run, and then we’d get a long run for a touchdown,” DeRouen said. “We need to throw the ball a little better, but our protection broke down Friday. On two or three pass plays, our protection broke down.”
DeRouen wants to shore up his special teams units, which he felt were subpar for the second straight week.
“Special teams accounted for four of their touchdowns,” DeRouen said. “We gave up 28 points on special teams. They scored on the opening kickoff. It was a lack of discipline.
“Guys weren’t staying in their lanes. Others were supposed to contain the inside. We also gave up a touchdown on a punt return. I think it’s lack of discipline and guys being selfish.”
The SMSH defense allowed only 79 rushing yards on 34 attempts, although Cecilia had some success through the air with 194 yards and two touchdowns.
“Up front, our defense did a good job,” said DeRouen, whose team travels to 0-1 NISH Friday. “We had three or four pass interference calls that sustained their drives. If we took that away, we’d have been fine. We had two interceptions called back because of interference.”