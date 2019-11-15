METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints offensive line played its worst game of the season in a 27-9 home loss to Atlanta last Sunday.
The team had a season-low 54 rushing yards and gave up a season-high six sacks to a defense that had seven sacks in its previous eight games combined.
Left tackle Terron Armstead struggled with the flu all week and that side of the line was weakened further when guard Andrus Peat left the game for good after suffering an arm injury late in the second quarter.
Peat reportedly has a broken arm that will sideline him for about six weeks, so New Orleans will be without its No. 1 line to start a game for the first time this season when it tries to have a bounce-back performance at Tampa Bay on Sunday.
His absence merely adds injury to insult after the performance against the Falcons, who entered last week’s game having lost their last six games.
“Definitely hats off to Atlanta,” Armstead said. “They came in and played their butt off, playing fast, physical. But we speak about ourselves and we focus on ourselves. That wasn’t what Saints football should look like on a weekly basis.
“We like to say faceless opponents. So regardless of how they played we should be able to put our best foot forward and make someone beat that. We’ve got to do a lot of things better and we will on Sunday.”
Armstead said playing with the flu after missing a couple of days practice was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”
When asked how his recovery is going, he said, “I’m getting there.”
Former LSU center Will Clapp replaced Peat and played an estimated 40-plus snaps. That makes him the player most likely to start in Peat’s place, though five-year veteran Nick Easton provides a more experienced option over Clapp, a second-year player who played mostly center as a rookie.
“Will played well,” Armstead said. “That’s what he does. He’s always a guy that makes sure that he’s ready, that he’s prepared to play multiple spots. That’s hard to do.
“Will has played. He has experience. That’s not his first time playing guard.”
Clapp has played primarily as technically an extra tight end in the Saints’ Jumbo package, actually getting two starts in that role.
“You take your reps and you’re preparing for every situation,” he said. “I’ve got my role that I’m normally in and if injuries happen I’m in at guard or center, whatever it is. That changes week to week. You’ve just got to be prepared.
“I do all of it. I’ll do guard through individual, then I’ll take my Jumbo reps. I’ll be preparing for both.
Clapp said he prepares every week as though he’s going to start because “It’s the NFL and one snap can change everything.”
That’s what happened against the Falcons.
“It was a two-minute drive and all of a sudden Andrus had to come out and I was in for the rest of the game,” Clapp said. “That’s just how you have to prepare every week.”
Last season, the center, right guard and right tackle positions were stable except when guard Larry Warford and tackle Ryan Ramczyk were held out of the regular-season finale because New Orleans had secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. But Armstead missed seven games and Peat missed three games.
“Us having to move pieces around before in years past, that experience helps,” said Armstead, who added that it was difficult watching the tape of last week’s game because what he saw was “a shell of” himself.
Coach Sean Payton was asked how much of a factor Armstead’s illness was in the line’s poor play.
“I’d love to be able to blame the way we played up front on someone’s flu,” he replied, “but I can’t do that. There were too many things we didn’t do well.”