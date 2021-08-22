Hanson Memorial School and Loreauville High School scrimmaged Friday evening at Tiger Stadium in Loreauville. The teams are preparing for jamboree action this week with the regular season starting the following week.
Leah McClelland / Special to The Daily Iberian
Hanson coach Ryan Stoute, second from left, huddles with his team during a scrimmage Friday at Loreauville.
LOREAUVILLE — It was an offensive display Friday night for Loreauville High School as the Tigers played host to Hanson in a fall scrimmage at LHS.
The Tigers had four touchdowns, two during the scrimmage and two in the live 12 minute quarter, and held Hanson to one score as Loreauville got in some preseason football action a week ahead of a big test against New Iberia Senior High in the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree Thursday night.
“Hanson played well,” LHS head football coach Terry Martin said. “I knew they were limited on numbers and they didn’t have two separate groups of kids so we had to cut short what we planned to do at the scrimmage because a lot of their twos had to play with the ones.
“During the live quarter, they had the ball, we stopped them and then Calep (Jacob) returned it for a touchdown and then they got the ball, we stopped them and then we drove it for a touchdown.
“Our twos had some good, decent drives but didn’t score and their twos scored once. Overall, we got in some good work but we still have a ton of work to do.”
Now the Tigers go from battling a Class A team to a Class 5A team as Loreauville will take on NISH in the jamboree.
“We go from a one A team with low numbers to a 5A team with some grown men,” Martin said. “They are pretty. They have some good-looking kids.”
The Loreauville coach said that on offense, his offensive line and skill players did well in the scrimmage.
“Colin (Jacob) scored a touchdown, Calep had the punt return for a score and had a good option read for a 40-yard touchdown that got called back for holding,” Martin said. “Ethan Simon had a touchdown and Jahari Williams had one as well.
“Our skill guys all had pretty decent games. Ethan’s younger brother, Evan, had some good plays on offense and defense.”
As for Hanson, head coach Ryan Stoute said the scrimmage went about how he expected it to go.
“Our kids played hard,” Stoute said. “I knew our kids weren’t going to be timid. We made more mental mistakes than I would have liked to have seen. This was the first time that we put on pads and hit someone else. We only have 22 guys that we can practice with. What I saw last night was what I expected and we took some good things from it.”
The Hanson coach added that no one really stood out in the scrimmage but that overall everyone on the team did well.
Hanson will play Covenant Christian Thursday at the jamboree at Centerville High School.