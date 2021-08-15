Offensive, defensive lines look to be NISH strengths

In Curt Ware’s second year as New Iberia Senior High School football coach, the Yellow Jackets enjoyed their finest season in almost a decade.
Behind the strength of three of the area’s most prolific rushers, NISH posted a 7-3 mark and reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Now that Markel Linzer, Tyce Fusilier and Alvin George III have graduated, Ware is hopeful that a strong contingent of offensive linemen will pave the way for another successful campaign.
Linzer led the Lafyaette metro area with 1,103 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns, including a 256-yard, four-TD performance in NISH’s 53-13 rout of district rival Southside in the playoff opener. Fusilier and George combined for another 1,500 yards and 17 scores.
“That’s a lot of offense to replace, and they were all two-year starters,” Ware said. “They progressed so much from Year 1 to Year 2 with how to run the football and how to be successful in the Wing-T offense. The secondary and the running backs are the two areas where we lost the most.”
Quarterback Christian Walker, who earned the starting spot during the regular season, returns for his junior year.
“You have a quarterback who has five or six games as a starter under his belt in Christian Walker,” Ware said. “I think our offensive line will be better, and that will help our backs to progress each week.
“Courtland Blake played running back last year on junior varsity. He’s small but quick. He’ll be the left halfback, where Linzer played. Cedric Moore is the other wingback. They’re talented but inexperienced.”
Kedrick Phillip is expected to have a huge senior season and will rarely leave the field.
“Kedrick Philip has been a two-year starter in the secondary,” Ware said. “We moved him to fullback because of his skill set. In this offense, it all starts with the fullback. Your best back is typically your fullback.”
Ware hopes his offensive line will open some gaping holes for a backfield of new ballcarriers.
“Gavin Lilley is back at center,” he said. “He was second-team all-district. Carlos Davenport is a big left tackle. He’s 6-foot-2, 315 pounds. The other kid we’re excited about is junior Collin Boutte, a starting weakside tackle.
“Gabe Horne will be a strength at guard. He played almost every game last year. The other guard is Brandon Broussard. Quentin Cook is going to play tight end. That’s a big target. He has caught the ball well in practice. I think that’s going to be an important part of our play-action.”
Ware is also looking to speedy receiver Christian Thomas to stretch defenses.
Cook and Daqwan Jones are impact players on the defensive line, which lost star end Michael Akins (Texas Southern).
“Defensive line is definitely the team strength,” Ware said. “You have Daqwan Jones at one end and Cook at the other end. That’s two three-year starters.
“Both of them have a motor. They play really hard. Daqwan was at tackle last year. He was the leading tackler on the team, and that was just pure hustle. He’s super quick and makes tackles everywhere. Quentin is 6-4, 250 lbs. He brings a lot of pressure.”
Colby Williams (6-0, 250, Jr.) and Jamarcus Stokes (6-3, 230, Soph.) have good potential on the defensive front. The linebacking corps graduated three solid players, but Ware is bullish about Jacalin Washington, Elijah Bonin and Maky Jones.
Lamario Allen, Mekylon Phillips, Elijah Cook and Allen Hamilton are players to watch in the secondary.