Off of complete game, SMSH battles Teurlings

ST. MARTINVILLE — For the first time this year, St. Martinville head coach Vincent DeRouen’s squad played a complete game.
“We finally put offense, defense and special teams together,” said DeRouen of last Friday’s 28-27 win over Erath. “For the first time, we didn’t give away an onside kick. That was a plus for us.
“Defensively, we stopped them. The only thing I would like to improve on is the penalties. I think we had 15 or 16. Practices have been good. The seniors have taken a better approach with leading the team, and the kids have rededicated themselves.”
SMHS (4-4 overall, 2-1 in District 6-3A) will step outside of league play Friday at home vs. Class 4A Teurlings Catholic (4-4).
Currently seeded No. 22 in the 3A power rankings, the Tigers could move into the top 16 and host a first round playoff game with wins vs. Teurlings and Crowley next week.
“We like the situation we’re in,” said DeRouen, who got a complete team effort last week.
Brian Wiltz scored three touchdowns; defensive end Quinton Butler collected 12 stops and two tackles for loss; quarterback Tanner Harrison showed off his dual-threat capabilities, and receivers Brandon Latigue and Harvey Broussard made big catches.
“Harvey does a great job,” DeRouen said. “He’s only a freshman, a big kid (6-3, 165) with a really good upside. I think once he gets the offseason and summer workouts in, the sky is the limit for him.
“Often, defenses key on B.J. (Wiltz). Harvey is a big kid with a knack for the football. A lot of people double-cover B.J., which opens things up for him. He’s been making plays since the beginning of the season.”
Teurlings is coming off a 52-35 loss to Westgate last week.
The Rebels are led by senior quarterback Sammy LeBlanc, who has thrown for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns, and all-purpose athlete Larkin Spring.
Against Westgate, Spring carried 32 times for 149 yards and three TDs. He also added four catches for 68 yards and another score.
According to DeRouen, the current Teurlings head coach, Dane Charpentier, is a brilliant play-caller, as was his father, former Teurlings head man Sonny Charpentier.
“The son is a great play-caller,” the SMHS head coach said. “Just like his dad. There’s no difference. Same style. What you saw them doing 20 years ago, they’re still doing today. You can’t just key on one person against them. They do a great job of spreading around the ball. They’ll open it up, then run it, and vice-versa.
“They do a lot of great things offensively and put a lot of pressure on the defense because they’re so balanced. They do such a great job of running and throwing the ball.”