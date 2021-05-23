Nicholls State defensive back Quinton “Pig” Cage is transferring to LSU, he announced in a tweet Friday.
Cage, a 5-foot-11, 200-pounder, was named to the HERO Sports Freshman All-America team this spring. The Football Championship Series schools played football in the spring because of COVID-19 last fall. Nicholls is a member of the FCS Southland Conference, as are state schools McNeese and Northwestern State.
The former Class 5A All-State first teamer out of Archbishop Rummel High School in New Orleans had 30 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, for the Colonels. He also had an interception, forced a fumble, broke up three passes and had 2 1/2 sacks on the season.
Cage plans to enroll at LSU and join the team as a preferred walk-on, he told the Advocate, meaning he is expected to receive a scholarship after the next recruiting cycle concludes
He is the second defensive back to announce a transfer to LSU this week, joining Baton Rouge native Major Burns. Burns, a four-star recruit out of Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after his freshman season at the University of Georgia. Burns is expected to play safety for the Tigers.