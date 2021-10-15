LAFAYETTE — This was no fluke.
With last season’s 24-21 win, Louisiana finally broke through against Appalachian State winning for the first time in nine meetings on the gridiron, including back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Championship Games.
Whether it was the early December monsoon-like conditions, two late intentional safeties or a game-tying 30-yard field goal sailing wide left, the game in Boone, North Carolina was considered by some as a fluke victory.
“Everybody thought it was a fluke,” Ragin’ Cajuns junior cornerback Eric Garror said. “We had to come out and put it in their head that it wasn’t no fluke and that we’re the team that we say we are.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns made sure that no one would consider Tuesday’s meeting at Cajun Field a fluke. Louisiana dominated Appalachian State from start to finish in a 41-13 victory.
The 28-point defeat is the Mountaineers’ worst ever in a SBC game.
“I feel like we dominated,” Ragin’ Cajuns senior quarterback Levi Lewis said. “We didn’t play in spurts. We played all four quarters. We finished the fourth quarter. We started fast like we wanted to. I feel like it was a great team win.”
“Tough loss for our program,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. “We got beat in all three phases starting with the head football coach. I got beat, the offense got beat, the defense got beat and special teams got beat.”
Louisiana (5-1, 3-0 SBC) got right to work on offense.
After a four-yard run by Chris Smith, Lewis threw to wide open Kyren Lacy down the middle of the field for a 55-yard gain. A few plays later, Lewis scored on a three-yard rushing touchdown.
After holding App State to a Chandler Staton 31-yard field goal, Louisiana once again used big chunk plays. Lewis connected with Michael Jefferson for a 36-yard pass and then on the next play Montrell Johnson rushed up the middle for 36 yards.
The Ragin’ Cajuns capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Lacy.
Louisiana’s defense then stepped up and forced their first of four turnovers.
Former Catholic High star Zi’Yon Hill sacked and stripped App State quarterback Chase Brice of the ball. Percy Butler scooped up the fumble and gave the Ragin’ Cajuns the ball at the 31-yard line.
“We were down two possessions and I thought we were in a good spot,” Clark said. “The first play we call a deep post and (Jalen) Virgil is wide open and we miss him. We started driving on the second drive and had a chance to score. I was going to go for two and make it a one possession game but didn’t get that opportunity.”
Louisiana needed only four plays to turn the turnover into points as Lewis found Johnny Lumpkin down the left sideline for 26 yards. The big plays played a role in Tuesday’s game as the Ragin’ Cajuns produced eight offensive plays of at least 20 yards.
A few moments later, Smith powered his way into the end zone from one yard out.
At the end of the first, Louisiana led 20-3.
“I think we started fast and sustained that intensity throughout,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. “That’s what we haven’t been doing.”
Louisiana’s defense came up with another turnover in the second.
Brice threw a pass to Malik Williams which bounced off the Mountaineer wide reciever’s hands and into the hands of Louisiana linebacker Brandon Bishop.
Louisiana proceeded to go 55 yards on 13 plays but the drive ended with zero points. Lewis tried to find Lacy in the left corner of the end zone but App State’s Steven Jones picked off the pass.
The Mountaineers turned that into a 27-yard field goal by Staton.
At the break, the Cajuns led 20-6.
App State (4-2, 1-1 SBC) began the second half with the ball but the Louisiana defense would soon take it away again. Ragin’ Cajuns cornerback Eric Garror picked off Brice and returned it to the 19-yard line.
“I saw the formation they had,” Garror said of the interception. “They had two receivers at first and then motioned back over to trips. Then they did like a little dagger route combination. I just saw him with my eyes, picked it off and took it.”
Two plays after the pick, Smith took the handoff and scored on a 21-yard touchdown run.
“We talked all week on offense, can’t turn the football over,” Clark added. “We had four turnovers and couldn’t establish anything on the line of scrimmage.”
App State eventually found the end zone for the only time in the third as the Mountaineers capped off a 12-play, 51-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run by Brice.
That was the lone touchdown for App State as Louisiana’s defense put on a show.
The Ragin’ Cajuns held the Mountaineers (who were averaging 481.4 yards) to a season-low 211 yards, one touchdown, 0-for-11 on third down and forced four turnovers.
“That group’s been lighting it up on offense now,” Napier said of the Mountaineers. “Let’s call it like it is, and I think we held them to (211) yards. Not only that, but we got takeaways. We forced two field goals, critical stops. The game is different if they get touchdowns in those red-zone possessions in the first half.”
“We always preach that third down is the only down,” Garror added. “We got out on third down and tried to dominate and get off the field.”
Louisiana added to its lead in the final quarter.
The Ragin’ Cajuns put together a 13-play, 98-yard touchdown drive capped with a two-yard touchdown run by Montrell Johnson who had a game-high 103 yards becoming the first 100-yard back this season for Louisiana.
After Lorenzo McCaskill recovered a fumble on the next Mountaineers drive, the Ragin’ Cajuns wrapped up the dominant win with another scoring drive. Emani Bailey scored on a 26-yard touchdown run.
“We have to regroup,” Clark said. “We got our butts kicked. There is no other way to sugar coat it. We have to come back and rally the troops and get ready to play next Wednesday.”
Despite finally breaking through last season against App State, the Ragin’ Cajuns viewed Tuesday’s victory as a statement game, one that will leave no doubt how good the program is.
“It feels really good,” Lewis said. “My freshman year, we couldn’t beat them up until last year, so it feels really good… real good.”