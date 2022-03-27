No net? No problem as Harris, Hester team up, win Day 1 at Rayburn

BROOKELAND, Texas — Hank Harris and Johnny Hester laughed about an unlucky bounce and had a “funny story” to tell after winning a Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament March 18 with 16.98 pounds at Lake Sam Rayburn.
They weren’t laughing about it so much, though, as Harris, an accomplished New Iberia bass angler, was wrestling a “hawg” to the boat just before 2 p.m. that Friday. With a nice limit in the boat, they returned around 12:30 to the sweet spot that began the day.
Ah, there’s the rub. Confronted by 20-30 mph northwest winds all day, they left one cove to ride back to the cove near the Highway 147 Bridge close to Jackson Hill Park and Marina. The wind-whipped waves were formidable.
“We watched as the (landing) net vibrated loose and flew out of the boat, flew out on my side. I tried to catch it. It went straight to the bottom 12 feet deep. So no net the rest of the day,” Harris said.
That realization hit him hard as he fought the big bass, one that inhaled a 2 ¾-inch white Rage Swim Bait on an Alabama rig.
“I was throwing in the middle of a ditch,” he said, noting the A-rig stopped on the retrieve as if it had buried into a stump. Then the stump started moving.
“I told Johnny, ‘I need help. I think I have a good one,’ ” Harris said. “The first thing I thought of is that an A rig has five hooks and he was going to have to lip it. His reply was, ‘Don’t worry about the hooks. Just get that bass to the boat.’ ”
Harris, 49, did his part and Hester, 69, of Lafayette, did his part. The latter avoid the five hooks while lipping an unhappy but tiring bass.
“I let her make a run, trying to keep her from jumping. She jumped three times. By the time I got her to Johnny she was tired out,” he said.
“We celebrated and made a 4 ½-pound cull right there.”
The 7.09-pound bass anchored their winning stringer to top a 21-boat field from the Franklin-based bass club.
Harris and Hester finished 2-plus pounds ahead of Dicky Fitzgerald and Bubbie Lopez, whose five bass weighed 14.27 pounds. Tony Sinitiere and Anthony Sinitiere were third with a limit at 14.03 pounds, followed by Allen Guillotte and Sidney Longman with 12.96 pounds.
Harris, a drilling consultant who owns Triple H Consulting, said the winners prefished during the week and found the lake low with no water in the bushes.
The bass Harris and Hester hooked and boated were concentrated in 2 ½- to 6-foot depths hungry for Alabama rigs loaded with either the white Rage Swimmer Swim Baits or white 3 ½-inch 6th Sense Divine Swim Baits.
“I used the smallest swim baits I could find. They were feeding on shad. It looked like they were going through a shad spawn,” Harris said.
The first tournament’s runners-up team prevailed the next day with the heaviest limit of the weekend. Fitzgerald and Lopez’ five bass weighed 19.57 pounds, 5-plus pounds more than their catch on March 18.
Fitzgerald and Lopez got off to a fast start in the first tournament. They had their five-bass limit within 20 minutes of the starting time, which was good because 15 or 20 minutes later the wind made bass fishing nearly impossible.
Still, they managed to upgrade, cull by ounces.
They concentrated on stained water both days and fished mostly with green pumpkin Chatterbaits and june bug Senkos.
It took longer to boat their limit the second tournament, probably because of post-cold front high pressure, Lopez said. The team was able to fish the starting spot a lot longer due to lighter winds but it took 45 minutes to get five bass in the livewell. However, they were the right ones totaling 14 pounds.
They upgraded significantly with a 6.72-pound bass, the biggest of that tournament, caught by Fitzgerald. Lady Luck smiled on them on that one, Lopez said.
“We both threw at the same cypress tree, Dicky to the right, me to the left,” he said.
The big bass bit his fishing buddy’s Chatterbait. Then crossed them up.
“We almost lost it. It was almost a fiasco on that fish. Once Dicky hooked it he said, ‘Get the net. It’s a good one.’ I left my line in the water and it headed into my line, then his line wrapped around the tip of my fishing rod. He couldn’t reel so he picked up his pole higher and higher until it came up.”
They still weren’t out of the woods. Lopez said he bumped it away with the net on the first scoop but netted it on the second.
“We were both shaking” at that near-miss on a key catch, he said.
Late in the day they culled with a 3-pound class bass to seal the win.
Al Falcon and Bob Cole were second March 19 with five bass weighing 15.49 pounds, followed by Timmy Curry and Travis Kelehan with 14.12 pounds, and Brandon Phillips and Luke Phillips with 13.58 pounds.