No fans will be in stands for Saints opener vs. Tampa Bay

NEW ORLEANS — While fans are excited to see the New Orleans Saints this season, they will have to wait a little longer to see their team in-person.
The Saints announced Wednesday that no fans will be allowed into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for their home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and new quarterback Tom Brady on Sept. 13 due to continuing COVID-19 concerns in Louisiana.
“Our first priority is the health and safety of our fans, our employees, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome staff and all of the coaches and players,” the team said in a statement. “Working with Ochsner, our partners at ASM Global (managers of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome), the NFL and other experts in health and safety has resulted in a set of comprehensive health and safety guidelines and protocols, which would allow us to have fans attend our games.”
While the team has put together a comprehensive plan that will allow it to safely host fans at the Superdome, New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha said the plan has always been dependent on how effectively the community and region continue to battle Covid-19.
Gov. John Bel Edwards thanked the team for developing a plan that is thoughtful and considerate for both players and football fans.
“There is nothing like seeing the Saints play in the Superdome, and I know anticipation is high for the season kickoff,” Edwards said in a statement. “However, when it comes to hosting sporting events for the faithful fans from New Orleans and throughout Louisiana, it is paramount that we make wise decisions that are in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety.”
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said earlier this year that the idea of playing without fans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome would be “weird.”
“I guess when you look at it across the league, though, every away game is really not an away game from that standpoint, if nobody’s having to deal with crowd noise,” Brees said. “It’ll be interesting.”
Brees, who is entering his 20th and perhaps final season of professional football, said he and his teammates will find a way to deal with playing without any fans in the stands.
“I mean when you’re on the field everything around you, all the chaos around you, you very much zero in on and just see and feel what’s on the field,” Brees said. “I think everything else just is white noise, but still that reaction of the fans and obviously the atmosphere that the Superdome creates is something that’s electric and it’s irreplaceable and it gets you fired up.”