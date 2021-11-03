No. 6 seed Catholic High leads area contingent into volleyball playoffs

Despite losing one of their top players for the season to a knee injury, the Catholic High Lady Panthers finished as the No. 6 seed in the LHSAA Division IV volleyball playoffs and will play host to two games for a chance to advance to the LHSAA State Tournament which will be held in the Cajundome next week.
CHS will play host to No. 27 seed Sarah Reed today at 5 p.m. and then will play the winner of the 11/22 contest between Pope John Paul II and West St. Mary Thursday at 5 p.m., setting up a potential contest with No. 3 seed Dunham in the quarterfinals Nov. 11 in the Cajundome.
In addition to CHS and WSM, the Delcambre Lady Panthers finished as the 18th seed in Division IV and traveled to No. 15 seed Loyola Prep for a first round contest that was scheduled for Tuesday with the winner of the match taking on the winner of the 2/31 contest between Notre Dame and De La Salle in the second round.
Franklin Senior High finished as the 25th seed in Division IV and travels to play No. 8 seed Academy of the Sacred Heart - NO today with the winner of the match facing the winner of the 9/24 contest between Parkview Baptist and Morris Jeff Community School in the second round.
In Division I, New Iberia Senior High finished as the 31st seed and travels to take on No, 2 seed St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge today in the first round with the winner facing the winner of 15/18 game between Lafayette High and Hahnville in the second round.
In Division III, St. Martinville Senior High finished as the 21st seed and travels to face No. 12 seed West Feliciana in the first round today with the winner facing the winner of the 5/28 game between Iota and Livonia in the second round.
In Division V, No. 8 seed Highland Baptist beat No. 25 seed False River 25-7, 25-7, 25-13 Tuesday to advance to the second round where it will play host to the 9/24 winner between Ascension Catholic and Houma Christian for the right to the quarterfinals in the Cajundome and a contest with top seed Country Day.
No 20 seed Centerville travels to No. 13 seed Riverside Academy for a contest today with the winner facing the 4/29 winner between Calvary Baptist and Southern Lab.
No. 23 seed Hanson lost to No. 10 seed Northlake Christian 25-8, 25-5, 25-13 in the first round Tuesday.
No. 3 seed ESA plays host to No. 30 seed Evangel Christian in the first round today with the winner facing the winner of 14-19 contest between Northside Christian of Crowley and Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.