NISH's Friend hired as coach at John Melvin University

Casey Friend, who has spent the last five years as a business teacher and head boys soccer coach at New Iberia Senior High School, has been named the new men’s head coach at John Melvin University in Crowley.
“I was shocked,” Friend said. “They called me up on Tuesday or Wednesday of last week and asked if I would want to be the coach. It happened real fast, so I had to talk to my wife and check them out. It’s a brand new university.”
Friend spent seven years at St. Thomas More prior to taking over the NISH program, winning back to back state titles with the Cougars. This season, Friend’s fifth at NISH, the Yellow Jackets made their first playoff appearance since 2018.
Friend said that he is excited about having an opportunity to build a program from the ground up.
“I’m looking forward to it, it’s like building a brand new program,” he said. “This is a blessing, I was born for this. This is a dream job for me, I’ve always wanted to build a program, and what better way than to start from absolutely nothing.”
Friend, who has a degree in sports management from Bellevue University, will continue teaching in addition to his role as coach.
Friend said that John Melvin University’s proximity to his home means he won’t have to move.
“I’m going to teach two classes in the fall and two in the spring and be head coach all year long,” he said.
“It’s 40 minutes away from the house, so I don’t have to relocate, I’m just going to commute every day. With virtual learning, it’s going to be nice. I may have a day or two where I’ll be home and be able to help with my kids a bit more, which is a blessing as well.”
Friend said that the new program will offer more opportunities for the soccer community in south Louisiana, which has historically struggled to retain local talent.
“Being from New Iberia, I’m going to look at New Iberia boys,” he said. “I’m going to look for kids from home, look in Lafayette, and probably go as far as New Orleans and see if anyone wants to stay in Louisiana and continue playing soccer.
“I dreamed of this when I was in Louisiana and looking to play, I went all the way to Omaha, Nebraska, just to get my dream. This is a great way for us to get local talent to stay close to home.”